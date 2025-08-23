Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction of EM3 Networks, LLC and Capcon Networks
Coeur d'Alene, ID, August 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between EM3 Networks (“EM3”) and Capcon Networks (“Capcon”).
EM3 is an award-winning service provider established in 2017 whose mission is building trusted, long-term customer connections based on consistent, expert delivery of the highest quality. They service a wide range of vertical markets across the country, specializing in the design and implementation of Dedicated Leased Lit Fiber. With a primary focus on the school, hospital, and library markets, EM3 has the experienced staff to enhance its clients’ overall experience.
“Benchmark International helped us sell our telecom business, and Kevin Barrett was instrumental in making it happen. He stayed engaged on every call, followed up consistently, and kept the process on track even when the first deal fell through. Thanks to Kevin and his team, we successfully sold our business to the perfect new owners. I highly recommend Kevin and Benchmark International to anyone looking to sell their business.” – Tim Yager, Managing Partner, EM3 Networks, LLC
Capcon, based in Austin, TX, is an ISP and provider of network connectivity solutions. Their proprietary service architecture is highly scalable, providing them with a unique competitive advantage and delivering lower costs and higher uptime for customers. As a reseller, they source and manage network capacity through relationships with over 2500 worldwide network providers.
“EM3 has continued to add new customers and grow their top and bottom lines since inception. Their customer loyalty and longevity speak volumes to their quality of telecom services as well as their relationship building through the years. The combination with Capcon is a logical next step in their evolution to continue the growth of the business as well as introduce new potential services to their existing client base.” – Kevin Barrett, Transaction Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
