Time for Dimensional Robin - EverJo's New Sci-Fi Comedy on Youtube Out Now and Screening at Upcoming Festivals
With its unique combination of Doctor Who and Rick & Morty, Time for Dimensional Robin is garnering a lot of attention from Sci-Fi fans all around the world. Upcoming screenings announced.
Los Angeles, CA, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Couch Surfing the Multi-Verse”
Time for Dimensional Robin is set to release episode 4 on August 30 with fans waiting to see how this screwball Sci-Fi Comedy continues. T4DR is turning the genre on its head by combining the humor of Rick and Morty with the heartfelt storylines of Doctor Who.
Upcoming Screenings and Events:
August 29: Screening and Q&A at Strategicon
August 31: Screening and Q&A at Long Beach Comic Con
September 8: Screening at TCL Chinese Theater, Official Selection at Silicon Beach Film Festival.
Starring: Josephine Hies, Everett Ray Aponte, Carley Harper, Brandon & Sean Simpson, Vanessa Gelacio, Miho Fujii, Malu Martins, Rory Valdez, Beatriz Martins, Malcolm Cain, Denisa Pogoran, Bellen Rosenberg, Markus Kathrein, Salome Costa, Wesley Kellison
Time for Dimensional Robin is set to release episode 4 on August 30 with fans waiting to see how this screwball Sci-Fi Comedy continues. T4DR is turning the genre on its head by combining the humor of Rick and Morty with the heartfelt storylines of Doctor Who.
Upcoming Screenings and Events:
August 29: Screening and Q&A at Strategicon
August 31: Screening and Q&A at Long Beach Comic Con
September 8: Screening at TCL Chinese Theater, Official Selection at Silicon Beach Film Festival.
Starring: Josephine Hies, Everett Ray Aponte, Carley Harper, Brandon & Sean Simpson, Vanessa Gelacio, Miho Fujii, Malu Martins, Rory Valdez, Beatriz Martins, Malcolm Cain, Denisa Pogoran, Bellen Rosenberg, Markus Kathrein, Salome Costa, Wesley Kellison
Contact
Everjo EntertainmentContact
Everett Aponte
310-997-8742
www.everjo.com
Everett Aponte
310-997-8742
www.everjo.com
Categories