Time for Dimensional Robin - EverJo's New Sci-Fi Comedy on Youtube Out Now and Screening at Upcoming Festivals

With its unique combination of Doctor Who and Rick & Morty, Time for Dimensional Robin is garnering a lot of attention from Sci-Fi fans all around the world. Upcoming screenings announced.

Los Angeles, CA, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Couch Surfing the Multi-Verse”

Time for Dimensional Robin is set to release episode 4 on August 30 with fans waiting to see how this screwball Sci-Fi Comedy continues. T4DR is turning the genre on its head by combining the humor of Rick and Morty with the heartfelt storylines of Doctor Who.

Upcoming Screenings and Events:
August 29: Screening and Q&A at Strategicon
August 31: Screening and Q&A at Long Beach Comic Con
September 8: Screening at TCL Chinese Theater, Official Selection at Silicon Beach Film Festival.

Starring: Josephine Hies, Everett Ray Aponte, Carley Harper, Brandon & Sean Simpson, Vanessa Gelacio, Miho Fujii, Malu Martins, Rory Valdez, Beatriz Martins, Malcolm Cain, Denisa Pogoran, Bellen Rosenberg, Markus Kathrein, Salome Costa, Wesley Kellison
