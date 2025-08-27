Discover Docket Launches AI-Powered Litigation Intelligence Platform to Replace the Patchwork of Legal Software

Discover Docket has launched its AI-powered litigation intelligence platform, designed to replace the patchwork of legal software attorneys use today. Powered by JILL (Judicial Insight & Legal Logic), the platform unifies docketing, document management, research, and drafting. Attorneys can generate motions, briefs, discovery, memos, and correspondence in minutes—streamlining the entire litigation lifecycle from intake to verdict.