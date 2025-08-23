Cloudstaff Launches Strategic Partnerships Program with Suzie Wing as Strategic Partner Manager
Program to strengthen global partnerships; Suzie brings 15+ years of expertise to enhance collaboration.
Makati City, Philippines, August 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cloudstaff, a leading global provider of remote workforce solutions, is excited to announce the introduction of its new Strategic Partnerships program designed to accelerate international growth and strengthen collaborative alliances.
To spearhead this initiative, Cloudstaff is proud to welcome Suzie Wing as Strategic Partner Manager – Global Programs. Suzie brings over 15 years of diverse experience in marketing, partnerships, and technology, spanning corporate and franchise environments across multiple industries including real estate, FMCG, manufacturing, construction and quick service restaurants.
Prior to joining Cloudstaff, Suzie held senior leadership roles, including leading global marketing efforts across 76 export markets for a leading Australian food company. She also drove marketing technology adoption and regional go-to-market strategies for a valued Cloudstaff client in the real estate sector, which helped her become a firm believer in the remote staffing company’s service model.
At Cloudstaff, Suzie will focus on elevating the overall partner experience and delivering robust growth partnerships that support Cloudstaff’s ambitious international expansion plans. Her extensive background in building strong partner networks and managing cross-regional programs makes her uniquely positioned to drive Cloudstaff’s strategic partner initiatives forward.
Suzie shares: “As a client for almost 10 years, I’ve seen firsthand how Cloudstaff’s blend of people-first values and innovative technology helps organizations scale, work smarter, and access specialist expertise. Cloudstaff leads the way in outsourcing, but what truly sets them apart is their authentic leadership that puts people at the center — it’s embedded in their DNA. I’m looking forward to building on that experience to create strong partnerships that deliver real results and lasting growth.”
“We are thrilled to have Suzie join the team to lead our Strategic Partnerships program," said Gregory Ryan, Cloudstaff Chief of Global Channels and Ecosystems. "Her broad industry experience and proven track record in partnership development will be invaluable as we enhance our global presence and deliver greater value to our partners.”
Outside of her professional pursuits, Suzie enjoys spending time on the water wakeboarding with her husband and two children.
Cloudstaff’s Strategic Partnerships program reflects the company’s commitment to collaborative growth, aiming to create long-term value through meaningful partnerships worldwide.
Contact
CloudstaffContact
Beth Woods
+63286727864
https://www.cloudstaff.com
39th Floor Tower II RCBC Plaza Ayala Ave.cor. Sen. Gil Puyat Ave., Makati City Philippines 1227
