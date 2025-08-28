Skilled Medical Celebrates 20 Years Of Service
Melbourne, Australia, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The year 2025 marks an important milestone for Skilled Medical as it proudly celebrates 20 years of service in medical recruitment, helping to deliver qualified medical professionals wherever and whenever they are needed.
Since 2005, its mission has remained the same: to deliver the best possible medical recruitment services, helping to ensure that communities that need health professionals always have them available. Skilled Medical’s professional and personalised approach, together with its background in medical services, has helped to set it apart in the medical recruitment field.
Reflecting on the past two decades, the need for reliable medical workforce solutions has never been more critical, especially in recent years with health systems facing unprecedented challenges.
Founded by Dr David Campbell in 2005, Skilled Medical was established to help address workforce shortages and ensure the continuity of vital medical services throughout Australia.
Over the years, Skilled Medical has become a trusted leader in medical recruitment, placing thousands of doctors in locum, temporary and permanent positions across Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. In 2019, Skilled Nursing – the nursing and midwifery division of Skilled Medical – was launched. While now covering all levels and specialties of doctors and nurses in metropolitan and country areas, the important focus on supplying health professionals to underserved rural, regional, and remote communities continues.
“We could not have maintained our mission without the dedication and professionalism of the wonderful medical and nursing staff who work through us. They have consistently met challenging work environments in good spirits and worked tirelessly to deliver the best possible patient care. We are extremely proud of them and honour the impact they have made through their years of hard work across Australia,” Dr Campbell said.
“I would also like to thank all our clients for their dedication and for working with Skilled Medical in addressing staffing needs. In essence, through engaging with us they have allowed us to help play our part in promoting better health care in Australia,” Dr Campbell said.
“Skilled Medical’s people, values, and robust systems are at the core of everything we do,” Dr Campbell said. “I would like to thank our wonderful staff – their commitment, care for others and professionalism have made all the difference.”
With medical staffing shortages persisting in Australia and worldwide, Skilled Medical’s experienced recruitment teams remain dedicated to helping hospitals and health services source, screen, and mobilise locum and permanent medical and nursing professionals to help meet their needs.
Looking ahead, Skilled Medical will continue to invest in key areas throughout 2025 and beyond, including enhancements to its IT systems and apps, new tools to streamline scheduling and workflows, expanded doctor and nurse support, strengthening quality and accreditation, and further developing staff to help them do their best.
Dr Campbell said, “We are extremely grateful to be celebrating Skilled Medical’s 20-year anniversary this year and we look forward to contributing further to health care in the years ahead.”
About Skilled Medical:
Skilled Medical is a leading international medical recruitment firm that delivers qualified doctors, nurses, and midwives wherever they are needed in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. We are an ISO:9001 quality accredited firm with years of industry experience supporting communities and assisting health professionals in their work and careers. To learn more about Skilled Medical please visit us at www.skilledmedical.com
Contact:
Susie Tobin,
Head of Operations
Skilled Medical
E: enquiries@skilledmedical.com
T: 1300 900 100
