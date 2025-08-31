Yo Mama's Foods Cooks Up Bold New Collaboration
Clearwater, FL, August 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Yo Mamas Foods is excited to announce a new collaboration, combining the flavor and passion of one of America’s fastest-growing food brands with the comfort and functionality of premium kitchen textiles.
This first-of-its-kind collaboration blends style and spice, launching a new collection of kitchen essentials—from kitchen towels and dish cloths to aprons and oven mitts as well as tablecloths—each inspired by the flavors, heritage, and vibrant aesthetic of Yo Mama’s Foods.
"This collaboration celebrates the homemade feel of Yo Mama's sauce with the functionality of kitchen essentials that tell a story—of family, flavor, and fun", says owner David Habib.
The limited-edition product line will feature bold prints, playful packaging, and even QR codes linking to exclusive recipes featuring Yo Mama’s sauces and pasta dishes, making it easier than ever to cook in comfort and style.
The collection is expected to launch in Spring 2026, at select grocers & retailers nationwide.
Where flavor meets function, this is just the beginning.
