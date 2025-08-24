Powering the Mission: ESL to Feature High-Endurance Battery Tech at OELS 2025
Electro Standards Laboratories will exhibit at the 2025 Operational Energy and Logistics Summit in Honolulu, showcasing its advanced hybrid battery pack. Designed for high-power, pulsed energy demands, the technology supports warfighter communications, directed energy, and energy resilience. ESL’s participation underscores its commitment to providing innovative, mission-ready power solutions for defense and national security operations.
Cranston, RI, August 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) is proud to announce its participation in the 6th Annual Operational Energy and Logistics Summit (OELS), taking place from September 23-25 in Honolulu, Hawaii. As an exhibitor, Electro Standards Laboratories will feature its advanced hybrid battery pack that supports pulsed power loads with high power and enhanced endurance to enable warfighter communications, directed energy, and energy resilience solutions.
The OELS Conference brings together experts and decision-makers from the Department of Defense, government agencies, and industry to collaborate on advancing solutions in energy, logistics, and sustainment for national defense operations. ESL’s presence at this year’s summit highlights its ongoing commitment to providing safe, reliable, and innovative power solutions to meet evolving operational challenges.
Visitors are encouraged to stop by ESL’s display to explore how our solutions contribute to resilient, deployable, and efficient energy systems in the field.
Nicholas Bastien, Media Marketing Specialist
Electro Standards Laboratories
36 Western Industrial Drive, Cranston, RI 02921
Tel: 401-943-1164
Fax: 401-946-5790
Email: eslab@ElectroStandards.com
https://www.electrostandards.com/
The OELS Conference brings together experts and decision-makers from the Department of Defense, government agencies, and industry to collaborate on advancing solutions in energy, logistics, and sustainment for national defense operations. ESL’s presence at this year’s summit highlights its ongoing commitment to providing safe, reliable, and innovative power solutions to meet evolving operational challenges.
Visitors are encouraged to stop by ESL’s display to explore how our solutions contribute to resilient, deployable, and efficient energy systems in the field.
Nicholas Bastien, Media Marketing Specialist
Electro Standards Laboratories
36 Western Industrial Drive, Cranston, RI 02921
Tel: 401-943-1164
Fax: 401-946-5790
Email: eslab@ElectroStandards.com
https://www.electrostandards.com/
Contact
Electro Standards LaboratoriesContact
Tina Corticelli, Media Manager
401-943-1164
https://www.electrostandards.com
Tina Corticelli, Media Manager
401-943-1164
https://www.electrostandards.com
Categories