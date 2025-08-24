Powering the Mission: ESL to Feature High-Endurance Battery Tech at OELS 2025

Electro Standards Laboratories will exhibit at the 2025 Operational Energy and Logistics Summit in Honolulu, showcasing its advanced hybrid battery pack. Designed for high-power, pulsed energy demands, the technology supports warfighter communications, directed energy, and energy resilience. ESL’s participation underscores its commitment to providing innovative, mission-ready power solutions for defense and national security operations.