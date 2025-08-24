Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction of Bison Gardens and an Undisclosed Buyer
Tualip, WA, August 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bison Gardens is a full-service landscape company that provides routine maintenance, seasonal plantings, tree removal, irrigation, snow mitigation, renovations, and upgrades to existing landscape designs. They provide high-quality service, have a strong reputation in the region, and many of their customers have long tenures working with the company.
The buyer is a competitor in the industry that recognized an opportunity to acquire a significant partner that will allow them to gain market share and continue to grow in the region.
“Bison Gardens holds a strong reputation in Washington, and it truly showed while working with the owners throughout the process. The sellers had run this business for 30 years and had criteria for their business and their employees that were important to them. Through our due diligence on the buyer, Benchmark International, and the sellers, we gained confidence in their capabilities, and this gave the sellers peace of mind that they found the right partner.”
- Jamie Prakhine, Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
