Swab-its® Retail Cleaning Kits Drive Multi-Category Sales with Reusable, Precision Foam Tools Exhibiting at NACDS Total Store Expo 2025 – Booth #3037

Super Brush LLC, the U.S. manufacturer behind the Swab-its® brand, is proud to spotlight its innovative line of retail cleaning kits—smart, mess-free solutions designed for the modern consumer and today’s competitive retail landscape. Swab-its will be showcasing these products at the NACDS Total Store Expo, taking place August 23-25, 2025, in San Diego, CA. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #3037 to explore the full Swab-its line in person.