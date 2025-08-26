SottoPelle® Recognizes Gina Holmes, PA-C, MPAS, ABAAHP, ACN, for outstanding contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Sonoma, CA, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gina Holmes is a certified Physician Assistant, licensed in California. She earned master’s degrees in Physician Assistant Studies and Clinical Nutrition and is board-certified in Anti-Aging, Regenerative & Functional Medicine with the A4M. She specializes in aesthetic medicine, weight loss & management, and Bioidentical Hormone Therapy/ Testosterone Replacement Therapy including injections, creams, patches, and pellet therapies.
At Sonoma MD Medical Spa, Gina performs non-invasive aesthetic procedures, including wrinkle relaxers, dermal volumizers, Photofacial (IPL), laser treatments with Acclaro’s UltraClear, MultiFrax dual wavelength fractional laser therapy, laser hair removal, Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy (PRP), including facial rejuvenation, hair restoration, sexual rejuvenation with O-shot and P-shot, Platelet Rich Fibrin (PRF) with EZ Gel via the Cosmofrance PRF system, Radiofrequency Microneedling, SofWave, Emsculpt, and Plasma Pen Fibroblasting therapy.
After years of training and practice, Gina has developed a remarkable talent and love for medical aesthetics. She is an expert in neurotoxins, facial fillers, and other cosmetics therapies.
Gina Holmes, PA-C, MPAS, ABAAHP, ACN has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since May 2025.
To view additional information about Gina Holmes, PA-C, MPAS, ABAAHP, ACN or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/gina-holmes-pa-c-mspa/
Provider Information:
Gina Holmes, PA-C, MPAS, ABAAHP, ACN
Sonoma MD Medical Spa
181 Andrieux St #113, Sonoma, CA 95476
(707) 981-3349
Contact@sonomaMD.com
https://www.sonomamd.com
https://www.facebook.com/sonomamd
https://www.instagram.com/sonoma_md_medical_spa/
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
At Sonoma MD Medical Spa, Gina performs non-invasive aesthetic procedures, including wrinkle relaxers, dermal volumizers, Photofacial (IPL), laser treatments with Acclaro’s UltraClear, MultiFrax dual wavelength fractional laser therapy, laser hair removal, Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy (PRP), including facial rejuvenation, hair restoration, sexual rejuvenation with O-shot and P-shot, Platelet Rich Fibrin (PRF) with EZ Gel via the Cosmofrance PRF system, Radiofrequency Microneedling, SofWave, Emsculpt, and Plasma Pen Fibroblasting therapy.
After years of training and practice, Gina has developed a remarkable talent and love for medical aesthetics. She is an expert in neurotoxins, facial fillers, and other cosmetics therapies.
Gina Holmes, PA-C, MPAS, ABAAHP, ACN has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since May 2025.
To view additional information about Gina Holmes, PA-C, MPAS, ABAAHP, ACN or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/gina-holmes-pa-c-mspa/
Provider Information:
Gina Holmes, PA-C, MPAS, ABAAHP, ACN
Sonoma MD Medical Spa
181 Andrieux St #113, Sonoma, CA 95476
(707) 981-3349
Contact@sonomaMD.com
https://www.sonomamd.com
https://www.facebook.com/sonomamd
https://www.instagram.com/sonoma_md_medical_spa/
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Contact
SottoPelle TherapyContact
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
CarolAnn Tutera
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
Categories