SottoPelle® Recognizes Connesuala Walden, CRNP, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Madison, AL, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Connesuala Walden graduated from Walden University and acquired her Nurse Practitioner degree. She is passionate about primary care and hormone replacement therapy, beginning her career in 2018. She is certified in Obesity Medicine through the Obesity Medicine Association and in hormones through Heather Hirsch, PHD.
She is a mother to four children and happily married to her husband. She works for Dr Traci McCormick at PrecisionMD Wellness offices in Decatur and Madison.
Connesuala Walden, CRNP has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since June 2025.
To view additional information about Connesuala Walden, CRNP, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/connesuala-walden-crnp/
Provider Information:
Connesuala Walden, CRNP
PrecisionMD Wellness and Weight Loss
8075 Madison Blvd., Suite 112 Madison, AL 35758
(256) 286-1888
info@precisionmdwellness.com
precisionmdwellness.com
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms, but it does not achieve long-term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
