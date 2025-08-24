LAPIS® CEO Todd Blue Presents The Lap of Luxury Award at 2025 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance
LAPIS® Honored to Bestow Inaugural Ultimate Luxury Show Car Trophy to CARDE of Brazil.
Houston, TX, August 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Houston-based LAPIS® presented "The Lap of Luxury Award" at the historic Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on August 17, 2025 in Monterey, California. The recipient of this first ever special award was The CARDE Art & Design Museum of Brazil. CARDE is home to one of the largest and most unique automobile portfolios in Latin America. Awarded for the Ultimate Luxury Show Car, The Lap of Luxury Award went to CARDE for its incredible 1928 Isotta Fraschini Type 8A SS Internal Guide Sport.
Todd Blue, founder of LAPIS®, inspired by heritage, artistry, and personal meaning, said he has “been going to Pebble Beach for over 20 years as a fan, collector, dealer, and exhibitor. It was a tremendous honor to be an official sponsor this year and to bestow an award for the ultimate luxury show car to such an important place like The CARDE Art & Design Museum. I began my automotive career in the classic car world, so having the opportunity to participate in the iconic Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance by creating an award is a true full-circle moment. As an exhibitor and collector, I understand firsthand the passion, dedication, and craftsmanship that go into restoring and maintaining a classic. That’s why it felt so important to create an award that celebrates not just the preservation of these historical treasures, but also the luxury and timeless artistry they represent.”
CARDE, located at Rua Benedito Olímpio Miranda, 280 Alto da Boa Vista Campos do Jordão - SP CEP 12472-610 in Brazil, is a unique place that brings together cars, art, design, and education, transforming the way we think about the past. With a collection of approximately 100 rare and iconic automobiles, all in perfect working condition, the museum tells the story of Brazil and the world through the evolution of automobiles, presenting them as true works of art. Due to their cultural, aesthetic, or technological impact, each piece has a story to tell. The cars on display have the power to evoke emotions and visitors back to their own histories.
According to an online statement a CARDE spokesperson said, “For CARDE and for the Lia Maria Agular Foundation, winning this award goes beyond receiving important international recognition, but it puts Brazil on the map of excellence in curation and restoration and shows that more than delighting in the museum, cars of means of transformation of the future.”
Blue said, “I hope to make the Lap of Luxury Award presented by LAPIS® an annual tradition at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. It was a thrill to present this inaugural award to CARDE, and I look forward to celebrating the winners of 2026 and beyond."
Todd Blue, founder of LAPIS®, inspired by heritage, artistry, and personal meaning, said he has “been going to Pebble Beach for over 20 years as a fan, collector, dealer, and exhibitor. It was a tremendous honor to be an official sponsor this year and to bestow an award for the ultimate luxury show car to such an important place like The CARDE Art & Design Museum. I began my automotive career in the classic car world, so having the opportunity to participate in the iconic Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance by creating an award is a true full-circle moment. As an exhibitor and collector, I understand firsthand the passion, dedication, and craftsmanship that go into restoring and maintaining a classic. That’s why it felt so important to create an award that celebrates not just the preservation of these historical treasures, but also the luxury and timeless artistry they represent.”
CARDE, located at Rua Benedito Olímpio Miranda, 280 Alto da Boa Vista Campos do Jordão - SP CEP 12472-610 in Brazil, is a unique place that brings together cars, art, design, and education, transforming the way we think about the past. With a collection of approximately 100 rare and iconic automobiles, all in perfect working condition, the museum tells the story of Brazil and the world through the evolution of automobiles, presenting them as true works of art. Due to their cultural, aesthetic, or technological impact, each piece has a story to tell. The cars on display have the power to evoke emotions and visitors back to their own histories.
According to an online statement a CARDE spokesperson said, “For CARDE and for the Lia Maria Agular Foundation, winning this award goes beyond receiving important international recognition, but it puts Brazil on the map of excellence in curation and restoration and shows that more than delighting in the museum, cars of means of transformation of the future.”
Blue said, “I hope to make the Lap of Luxury Award presented by LAPIS® an annual tradition at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. It was a thrill to present this inaugural award to CARDE, and I look forward to celebrating the winners of 2026 and beyond."
Contact
Pam HartleyContact
(843) 377-8450
(843) 377-8450
Categories