Frankl Kominsky Injury Lawyers Expands to Palm Bay, Celebrating 16 Years of Service
Frankl Kominsky Injury Lawyers is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Palm Bay, Florida, marking an exciting expansion into Brevard County and surrounding communities.
Palm Bay, FL, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Frankl Kominsky Injury Lawyers is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Palm Bay, Florida, marking an exciting expansion into Brevard County and surrounding communities. The new location (by Appointment), at 2550 Palm Bay Rd NE, Suite 212, Palm Bay, FL 32905, will allow the firm to better serve clients throughout East-Central Florida with the same dedication and personalized care that have defined its practice for over a decade. “Our mission is simple: to make it as easy as possible for people to access experienced legal help, wherever they are,” a firm spokesperson said.
This milestone coincides with another significant achievement: the firm’s 16th anniversary. Since its founding, Frankl Kominsky Injury Lawyers has built a reputation for compassionate service, legal excellence, and unwavering advocacy for those facing personal injury challenges. From car accidents and slip-and-fall cases to complex injury claims, the firm remains committed to standing up for victims and guiding them through difficult times.
For the past 16 years, the team at Frankl Kominsky Injury Lawyers has stood by thousands of clients, advocating for justice and fair compensation. The firm credits its success to the trust and loyalty of the communities it serves, as well as the dedication of its attorneys and staff.
“From day one, we have operated with compassion, integrity, and relentless commitment to our clients,” the spokesperson added. “This anniversary is not just about our growth; it’s about the lives we’ve been honored to impact along the way. We look forward to continuing to fight for justice, give back to our community, and make a difference, one case at a time. We never settle for less. ”
The Palm Bay office represents the next chapter in that mission, bringing the firm’s services closer to Brevard County residents in need of experienced legal representation.
For a free consultation, visit FKLegal.com.
About Frankl & Kominsky Injury Lawyers
Frankl & Kominsky Injury Lawyers provides compassionate, results-driven legal representation for injury victims across Florida. Over 50 years of combined legal experience and more than $200 million plus collected in verdicts and settlements combined for our clients, Frankl Kominsky Injury Lawyers is proud to make a real difference in people’s lives. The attorneys at Frankl & Kominsky handle a wide range of personal injury cases, including auto accidents, slip and falls, medical malpractice, and wrongful death. Dedicated to client care and driven by a proven record of success, the firm is proud to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those it represents.
Steven Frankl, Esq. and Ethan Kominsky, Esq.
561-800-8000
https://www.fklegal.com/
