Emroch & Kilduff Named to Virginia Lawyers Weekly Best Legacy Firms 2025 List
Emroch & Kilduff, PLLC has been named to Virginia Lawyers Weekly’s inaugural “In the Lead: Legacy Law Firms” list, an honor reserved for firms that have not only endured but excelled for 25 years or more.
Richmond, VA, September 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Emroch & Kilduff, PLLC has been named to Virginia Lawyers Weekly’s inaugural “In the Lead: Legacy Law Firms” list, an honor reserved for firms that have not only endured but excelled for 25 years or more.
“We are honored to have been selected by Virginia Lawyers Weekly on their inaugural list of 'In the Lead: Legacy Law Firms,” said Attorney Howard Bullock. “This honor celebrates firms that have not only survived but thrived for 25 years or more, a true testament to our enduring commitment to our clients.”
Founded in 1970 as Walter H. Emroch & Associates, the firm evolved into Emroch & Kilduff in 1998. For more than five decades, it has stood as a pillar of personal injury advocacy in Richmond and across the region. Unlike many large practices, Emroch & Kilduff has always chosen to represent individuals and families, never insurance companies, corporations, or hospitals.
The firm’s exclusive focus on personal injury cases includes wrongful death, catastrophic injuries, medical malpractice, nursing home neglect, defective products, and serious vehicle and transportation accidents. To build the strongest possible cases, the attorneys collaborate not only with one another but also with a nationwide network of experts in medicine, engineering, aviation, accident reconstruction, and more.
“Since our founding, Emroch & Kilduff has been a pillar of personal injury advocacy in Richmond for more than five decades. Founded in 1970 as Walter Emroch & Associates, the firm was built by Walter Emroch and Bill Kilduff, and evolved to its current name in 1998,” Attorney Howard Bullock added. “Our dedicated team takes pride in operating on core values of hard work, straightforward honesty, and consistent court practices. Our collaborative work environment ensures attorneys work together on cases, supported by an experienced, diverse professional staff who share the firm’s motivation to help clients during difficult times.
"Community engagement remains central to our firm through participation in programs like Angel Tree and Feedmore, reflecting our belief that giving back strengthens our connection to the community we serve.”
Community service remains a cornerstone of the firm’s mission. Through programs like Angel Tree and Feedmore, Emroch & Kilduff has worked to strengthen ties with the communities it serves, reinforcing the belief that giving back is essential to meaningful advocacy.
With attorneys licensed in Virginia, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, Emroch & Kilduff continues to expand its reach while maintaining the personalized attention that has defined its work for more than 50 years.
The Best Legacy Law Firms list highlights firms that have weathered economic shifts, technological change, and evolving legal landscapes while remaining true to their core values. For Emroch & Kilduff, this honor affirms both its historic role and its future commitment to excellence.
About Emroch & Kilduff
Founded in 1970, Emroch & Kilduff, PLLC is a Richmond-based law firm dedicated exclusively to representing victims of personal injury in both state and federal courts. The firm’s attorneys handle cases involving wrongful death, catastrophic injuries, serious motor vehicle accidents, defective products, and medical malpractice, among others. With a collaborative team approach and support from nationally recognized experts, Emroch & Kilduff provides aggressive, client-focused advocacy. Licensed across Virginia, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the firm combines deep regional roots with a broad reach to fight for justice on behalf of its clients.
Contact
Anna Brooks
804-358-1568
https://emrochandkilduff.com/
