Dreams Travel and Tours Proudly Sponsors the 43rd Annual India Day Parade in New York City
Celebrating Cultural Heritage, Unity, and the Indian-American Spirit on Madison Avenue
Secaucus, NJ, August 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dreams Travel and Tours proudly sponsored the 43rd Annual India Day Parade, held on Sunday, August 17, 2025, along Madison Avenue in New York City.
This year’s grand celebration of Indian heritage drew hundreds of thousands of attendees and showcased 34 floats, 21 marching groups, and 20 cultural performances, making it one of the largest Indian Independence Day parades outside India. Themed “Sarve Sukhina Bhavantu” (May All Be Happy and Prosperous), the event symbolized peace, unity, and prosperity—values that deeply align with the mission of Dreams Travel and Tours to connect cultures through meaningful travel experiences.
The parade was led by film stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda as Grand Marshals, welcomed by cheering fans along Madison Avenue. Distinguished guests included New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Ambassador Binaya S. Pradhan, Consul General of India in New York, and U.S. Representative Shri Thanedar, who highlighted the invaluable contributions of the Indian diaspora to American society.
“As a company rooted in cultural exchange, Dreams Travel and Tours is honored to support an event that not only celebrates India’s rich traditions but also builds stronger cultural bridges in America,” said Amit Goel, CEO, Dreams Travel and Tours. “Travel is more than just a journey—it is about creating shared experiences, fostering understanding, and strengthening communities. That is exactly what this parade represents.”
Alongside the parade, cultural booths featuring traditional cuisine, crafts, and heritage exhibits gave attendees an authentic taste of India. The event was widely covered by Times Network, Sony, Zee TV, TV Asia, and several international outlets, amplifying its global reach.
For over 20 years, Dreams Travel and Tours has specialized in tailored travel solutions for families, groups, corporations, and cultural organizations, offering lowest airfares, curated itineraries, and group travel management services. The company’s sponsorship of the India Day Parade further underscores its dedication to serving the Indian-American community and promoting unity through travel.
About Dreams Travel and Tours
Dreams Travel and Tours is a premier travel management company with over two decades of expertise in creating personalized travel experiences worldwide. Specializing in family vacations, group tours, corporate travel, and cultural exchange programs, the company combines customer care, innovation, and affordability to make travel accessible, memorable, and meaningful.
Categories