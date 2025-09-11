Local Stylist Tara Lawrence Joins Vivienne Mackinder's Elite Styling Team Backstage at New York Fashion Week for Malan Breton’s Spring/Summer 2026 Show
San Jose hairstylist Tara Lawrence and founder of Your Mane Girl, has been selected to assist legendary stylist Vivienne Mackinder backstage at New York Fashion Week for Malan Breton’s Spring/Summer 2026 show. The milestone places Tara’s artistry on fashion’s global stage alongside Breton, the celebrated designer known from Top Model, Project Runway, and Bravo’s The Malan Show.
San Jose, CA, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Local San Jose, CA hairstylist Tara Lawrence, founder Your Mane Girl for on-location bridal hairstyling, has been selected to assist iconic hairstylist Vivienne Mackinder backstage at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) for the Malan Breton Spring/Summer 2026 runway show.
The event will take place on Friday, September 12, 2025 at the Leman Ballroom in New York City where Tara will join an elite team of stylists creating runway-ready looks for more than 50 models.
"I've always dreamed of working Fashion Week- not as a model, but as a creative making the magic happen behind the scenes," says Tara. "Being chosen to assist Vivienne Mackinder, for Melan Breton at New York Fashion week is beyond an honor. This is such an incredible opportunity to grow as an artist and bring that experience back to my bridal and salon clients."
Known for her work in bridal hairstyling, Tara specializes in boho-chic, and classic updos, bringing a modern editorial edge to wedding hair. Through Mane Theory, she is building a brand rooted in artistry, elegance, and personalization for her clients.
Vivienne Mackinder, founder of HairDesignerTV.com, and often referred to as one of the most influential hairdressers in the world, has styled for international designers, magazines, and stages across the globe. Assisting her at NYFW marks a major career milestone for Tara, placing her among the next generation of hairstylists stepping into the world of high fashion.
Malan Breton is a Taiwanese-born, New York-based designer celebrated for blending timeless elegance with dramatic flair. Dubbed "the master of the made-to-measure suite," his menswear, womensweat, and couture have graced runways in London, Paris, and New York and have been worn by top celebrities. Many know him from "America's Next Top Model," "Project Runway," or his Bravo TV series "The Malan Show." His work has appeared in "Vogue," and British "Vogue" once named him "The Most influential Designer You've Never Heard Of."
Tara Lawrence
408-599-4624
https://www.instagram.com/yourmanegirltara/
