Local Stylist Tara Lawrence Joins Vivienne Mackinder's Elite Styling Team Backstage at New York Fashion Week for Malan Breton’s Spring/Summer 2026 Show

San Jose hairstylist Tara Lawrence and founder of Your Mane Girl, has been selected to assist legendary stylist Vivienne Mackinder backstage at New York Fashion Week for Malan Breton’s Spring/Summer 2026 show. The milestone places Tara’s artistry on fashion’s global stage alongside Breton, the celebrated designer known from Top Model, Project Runway, and Bravo’s The Malan Show.