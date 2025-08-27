Veterans Triumph in Hell or High Seas on Documentary Showcase
Los Angeles, CA, August 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Scientology Network’s Documentary Showcase, the weekly series providing a platform for Independent filmmakers to air films on important social, cultural and environmental issues, presents the broadcast premiere of Hell or High Seas.
Documentary Showcase airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.
Hell or High Seas follows troubled former Naval rescue swimmer Taylor Grieger and a high school comrade turned author as they embark on a quest across the world’s most treacherous waters. In a small but mighty refurbished sailing vessel, their voyage sees them battling 130-mph winds, outrunning pirates off the Colombian coast and pushing their friendship to the breaking point.
Fueled by grit, camaraderie and purpose, their journey leads Grieger to launch Skeleton Crew Adventures, a nonprofit helping veterans and first responders rebuild confidence and direction after service. Directed by Glenn Holsten and produced by Chayne Gregg, Hell or High Seas is a story of resilience, brotherhood and never giving up.
Hell or High Seas premiered at the Intrepid Museum in New York City and went on to screen in cities throughout the US.
About Glenn Holsten
Glenn Holsten is an award-winning documentary filmmaker known for stories that span the arts and sciences. His films have appeared on Netflix, PBS, Ovation and at film festivals including Tribeca. A recipient of 16 Mid-Atlantic EMMY® Awards, Glenn has filmed around the world—from Kenya to Northern Ireland and Argentina—bringing global perspectives to deeply personal stories.
About Chayne Gregg
Chayne Gregg is a creative producer and co-founder of FreshFly, a collective of award-winning filmmakers known for powerful storytelling. With experience across all screen sizes—from social content to feature documentaries—Chayne is known for building strong creative partnerships and fostering passionate, collaborative teams. His work includes acclaimed short films, a standout series for first responders and projects for the NHL, NFL and Red Cross.
About Documentary Showcase
Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for Independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.
Documentary Showcase debuts films weekly from award-winning Independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.
For more information, visit scientology.tv/docs.
Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
Contact
Erin Banks
323-210-1700
www.scientology.tv
