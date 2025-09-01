Sadhana Bruçó Presents Hoki Poki Studio: Sustainable Fashion as an Expression of Art
Artist and designer Sadhana Bruçó presents Hoki Poki Studio, a sustainable fashion brand that transforms upcycled denim into one-of-a-kind wearable art pieces, blending creativity, storytelling, and conscious design.
Miami, FL, September 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Artist and designer Sadhana Bruçó introduces Hoki Poki Studio, a fashion house that transforms denim and upcycled jackets into wearable art, unique creations that merge sustainability, high aesthetics, and personal expression.
Sadhana makes her life and her work a true expression of art. Whether through her abstract paintings or her upcycled denim brand Hoki Poki Studio. Each piece carries emotion, memory, and identity, elevating denim into a canvas of creativity and storytelling.
About Hoki Poki Studio
Wearable Art: Each jacket and garment is one-of-a-kind, hand-painted, embroidered, and signed.
Sustainability: Crafted from repurposed denim and textiles, extending their lifecycle while reducing environmental impact.
Exclusivity: Made-to-order creations and capsule collections, such as the recent Bridal Denim and Je T’aime I’été Collection.
Lifestyle & Storytelling: A dialogue between Miami’s cosmopolitan fashion scene and the natural inspiration of the Smoky Mountains.
About Sadhana Bruçó
An artist and fashion designer with a background in Fashion, Sadhana has previously collaborated with global maisons such as Gucci, Dior, and Prada. Today, she brings her passion and expertise into her own vision: to transform fashion into art and give sustainability a powerful voice through Hoki Poki Studio.
Press Contact
Hoki Poki Studio
Instagram:@hokipokistudio
Email: contact@hokipokistudio.com
Website: hokipokistudio.com
