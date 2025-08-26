The Clover Market's Fall Outdoor Season Kicks Off in Chestnut Hill PA on Sunday, September 7 with Additional Dates in Collingswood, Bryn Mawr, and Kennett Square
The award-winning Clover Market announces the start of the fall outdoor Market season along with the upcoming Holiday Market.
Philadelphia, PA, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Clover Market announces the start of the fall outdoor event season in downtown Chestnut Hill, PA, on Sunday, September 7, from 10 AM to 4 PM. The Chestnut Hill Market will feature over 90 carefully curated vendors selected from a record-breaking group of applicants and offering a diverse selection of handmade and vintage goods, a lineup of some of the area's most popular food trucks, live music, and more.
The Chestnut Hill Market will take place along W. Highland Ave. starting at Germantown Ave. and continuing into the large parking lot located at 25 W. Highland Ave. It is produced with support from the Chestnut Hill Business District. This year marks Clover Market’s 16th year of highlighting small local businesses, a milestone that highlights its enduring popularity and success. Over the years, the Market has earned numerous accolades, including "Best of Philly" and "Best of the Main Line."
Attendees at the Chestnut Hill Market this fall will have food and beverage options from Bonjour Creperie, Korea Taqueria, Mom-Mom's Kitchen, Redstone Pizza, Honey Bear Ice Cream, Waffles Philly, and Many Hands Coffee. Live music will be provided by Wayside Shakeup from 12-3 PM, and there will be face painting and free crafts for children.
Visitors are also encouraged to explore the charming downtown area of Chestnut Hill, known as Philadelphia’s “urban village,” which offers a large variety of unique shops and restaurants set amongst tree lined streets and cozy neighborhood charm. The event is free and open to all including friendly leashed dogs. Customers can utilize street parking and any of the Parking Foundation lots throughout the downtown area.
The Clover Market will also be held this fall on September 21 in downtown Collingswood (closest GPS: 735 N. Atlantic Ave.), October 5 in downtown Bryn Mawr (closest GPS 7 N. Bryn Mawr Ave.), and October 19 in Kennett Square (600 S. Broad St). Each of the Markets will feature a new lineup of vendors and a rotating group of food trucks, musicians and community partners.
Finally, the third annual indoor Holiday Market will return to the Westtown School in West Chester PA Nov. 22 & 23 with 120+ curated handmade and vintage vendors indoors to kick off the holiday season. Additional information will be available on the Clover Market website and social media pages as the event draws closer.
For more information, including the vendor gallery, each Market’s vendor lineup, parking information, and customer FAQs, visit the Clover Market website (theclovermarket.com) and follow Clover Market on their social media pages (@clovermarket).
About Clover Market
Founded in 2010, Clover Market is a seasonal open-air market featuring a curated selection of handmade and vintage goods. With multiple locations across the greater Philadelphia area, Clover Market has become a go-to destination for shoppers seeking unique, high-quality items while supporting small, independent businesses.
