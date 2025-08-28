AbleLight Celebrates Thrift Shop Grand Opening in Green Bay
Green Bay, WI, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AbleLight is celebrating the grand opening of its newly relocated Thrift Shop at 2269 True Ln. in Green Bay, Wisconsin. On Friday, September 5, 2025, a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Greater Green Bay Chamber of Commerce at 9:45 am will kick off the event.
Marco's Pizza will serve pizza by the slice. Food trucks by Asian Haven Co., Paco's Tacos, Buddy's Breakfast Burgers & Burritos, and Grounded Cafe will be on-site from 10 am to 2 pm. Grounded Cafe, operated by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), will offer a discount on food to customers who present their ADRC card.
Nicole, a Thrift Shop employee with developmental disabilities who sells her handmade bracelets at the Neenah store location, will be selling her bracelets at the grand opening.
The first 100 customers at AbleLight’s Green Bay location will receive giveaway bags with contributions from several neighboring and area businesses joining in the celebration.
With the move, shoppers can experience several improvements, including extended hours with Sunday availability and a more convenient donation drop-off area. The store is now in a well-established shopping district, making it easier to access and more visible within the community.
All Thrift Shop proceeds go toward funding services for people with developmental disabilities, including housing and employment support. Each store also creates job opportunities. At least 25% of positions are reserved for individuals with disabilities, and they currently hold 40%.
The Green Bay location is open Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm, and Sunday from 12 pm to 4 pm. Donation hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm. To learn more about AbleLight’s Thrift Shop locations, please visit https://ablelight.org/thrift-stores/.
About AbleLight
Founded in 1904, AbleLight is a national leader in delivering life-changing services that empower people with developmental disabilities to flourish in life and in their communities. The nonprofit organization fosters independence and inclusion across the US through comprehensive, individualized support services. Guided by Christian love, AbleLight’s programs ensure safe housing, reduce isolation, support employment goals, and promote health and wellness. For more information, please visit https://ablelight.org/.
