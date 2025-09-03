Fear Has No Timeline: Nicky Dare Takes the Leap at 10,000 Feet to Reset Her Life and Inspire Courage
A Nine-Year Promise Becomes a Bold Mission for Preparedness and a Personal Journey of Renewal
Los Angeles, CA, September 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- "Fear has no timeline—and neither does courage." On Labor Day weekend, after nine years of holding on to a promise, Nicky Dare, Founder of iDARE® and host of the Leadership365° Podcast, made her leap at 10,000 feet in Santa Barbara as part of ‘Leap for a Cause,’ a mission to encourage preparedness and resilience in communities. For Dare, the skydive was more than symbolic—it marked a deeply personal reset in her journey, and a broader call to action for facing uncertainty with readiness and courage.
“This isn’t just a skydive—it’s a statement,” says Dare. “Every second of this freefall at 125 mph symbolizes courage and a commitment to a cause bigger than myself—helping save lives and strengthening communities. This leap is about letting go, choosing courage again, and proving that dreams don’t expire.”
The Mission: Leap for a Cause
Through her nonprofit, iDARE® (Integrity, Diversity, Adaptation, Resilience, Empowerment), Dare has dedicated her life to building resilience and preparedness in communities. This leap amplifies that mission—transforming courage into a call to lead boldly and prepare intentionally.
Follow the Journey
LinkedIn: nickydare
Threads/X: @nickydare
Website: www idarecares org /leapforcause
Watch for adrenaline-packed videos and post-leap reflections as Dare shares The Greatest Reset of Her Life—and why preparedness saves lives.
About Nicky Dare
Nicky Dare is a leadership strategist, author, and preparedness educator. As the founder of iDARE®, a nonprofit committed to building resilience and saving lives through education and action, she has trained thousands in emergency readiness and leadership under pressure. Dare also hosts the Leadership365° Podcast, inspiring individuals and organizations to lead boldly and adapt fearlessly.
Media Contact
Press Office
iDARE® Inc.
Email: support@ idarecares.org
Website: www idarecares. org
