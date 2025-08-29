Positive Athlete Announces South Central Regional Athletes of the Year for 2024-2025 School Year

Positive Athlete, a national organization committed to honoring high-character student-athletes, announced the Year 1 Positive Athletes of the Year for the South Central region. For the first time ever, the Positive Athlete organization recognized local athletes from across Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Texas, and West Texas, with selected winners who are high-character kids that have been nominated and confirmed by their schools and communities as the most positive.