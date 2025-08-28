Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction of Mokavia Aerospace and Hi-Tek, Inc.
Bothell, WA, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Mokavia Aerospace and Hi-Tek, Inc.
Mokavia Aerospace is an engineering services firm specializing in structural engineering, program management, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification consulting, and technical contract staffing augmentation. Established in 2017, their subject matter experts have experience with beginning-to-end aircraft development and in-service programs.
Hi-Tek, Inc. provides highly technical, prescreened contract personnel to supplement your existing staff, specializing in the aerospace, defense, transportation, communications, renewable energy, and electronics industries. The company can recruit engineering talent both locally and nationally and has collaborated with numerous Fortune 500 companies.
“This was a great opportunity that allowed us to talk to many competitors in the industry and was a prime example of finding the right buyer at the right time. Mokavia’s niche in the aerospace industry was an attractive selling point that garnered plenty of attention, and Hi-Tek’s expertise in the space made them a logical partner. We expect that the two parties will be a great fit and lead to continued growth with the business.”- Jamie Prakhine, Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
