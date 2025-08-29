Pack-Smart Inc. Empowers Card Manufacturer with Second 1-PAS™ System to Drive Capacity, Security and Traceability
Expanded automation delivers faster lead times, zero-defect manufacturing and audit-ready compliance for gift, loyalty and payment cards.
Rochester, NY, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pack-Smart Inc., a designer, engineer and manufacturer of modular end-to-end packaging automation solutions, today announced the installation of its second 1-PAS™ Card Personalization, Affixing & Secure Packaging System at a leading North American card production facility. This deployment, together with new in-house carrier printing capabilities, positions the customer to meet surging volumes and evolving regulatory mandates with unprecedented speed, quality and transparency.
In response to rising demand spurred by state-level requirements such as Maryland’s SB760, the Pack-Smart Inc.1-PAS line integrates high-speed printing, real-time NFC/RFID/mag-stripe/barcode encoding and tamper-evident packaging into a single, continuous workflow. By bringing 95% of carrier printing fully in-house, the customer eliminates outsourcing delays and color mismatches, ensuring consistent, on-brand presentation and accelerated turnaround.
“Brands cannot sacrifice quality or compliance to achieve scale,” said Derek Dlugosh-Ostap, CEO of Pack-Smart Inc. “Our second 1-PAS deployment, combined with their in-house carrier printing, cuts lead times by as much as 50%, delivers first-pass encoding accuracy and enables true zero-defect manufacturing, all within an existing footprint.”
Embedded data capture powered by Pack-Smart’s Delta-X platform logs every substrate lot, encode confirmation and packaging event. That information feeds an automated dashboard, generating audit-ready compliance reports with a single click and giving customers full traceability from raw material to finished pack.
Key benefits include:
Accelerated throughput: Up to 50% reduction in lead times through integrated automation and on-site printing.
Bulletproof quality: Zero color mismatches and first-pass encoding success for NFC, RFID, mag-stripe and barcodes.
Audit-ready traceability: One-click reporting ensures adherence to evolving state and industry regulations.
Scalable architecture: Modular design enables seamless capacity expansion or addition of advanced inspection modules without downtime.
About Pack-Smart Inc.
For over 25 years, Pack-Smart Inc. has been at the forefront of precision automation—delivering modular packaging automation solutions, secure personalization systems, advanced vision inspection, and real-time data integrity platforms. Serving global clients across financial services, government credentialing, packaging, secure card manufacturing, and specialty industrial markets, Pack-Smart’s scalable, integrated platforms enable organizations to meet the highest international standards for compliance, accuracy, traceability, and operational efficiency.
In response to rising demand spurred by state-level requirements such as Maryland’s SB760, the Pack-Smart Inc.1-PAS line integrates high-speed printing, real-time NFC/RFID/mag-stripe/barcode encoding and tamper-evident packaging into a single, continuous workflow. By bringing 95% of carrier printing fully in-house, the customer eliminates outsourcing delays and color mismatches, ensuring consistent, on-brand presentation and accelerated turnaround.
“Brands cannot sacrifice quality or compliance to achieve scale,” said Derek Dlugosh-Ostap, CEO of Pack-Smart Inc. “Our second 1-PAS deployment, combined with their in-house carrier printing, cuts lead times by as much as 50%, delivers first-pass encoding accuracy and enables true zero-defect manufacturing, all within an existing footprint.”
Embedded data capture powered by Pack-Smart’s Delta-X platform logs every substrate lot, encode confirmation and packaging event. That information feeds an automated dashboard, generating audit-ready compliance reports with a single click and giving customers full traceability from raw material to finished pack.
Key benefits include:
Accelerated throughput: Up to 50% reduction in lead times through integrated automation and on-site printing.
Bulletproof quality: Zero color mismatches and first-pass encoding success for NFC, RFID, mag-stripe and barcodes.
Audit-ready traceability: One-click reporting ensures adherence to evolving state and industry regulations.
Scalable architecture: Modular design enables seamless capacity expansion or addition of advanced inspection modules without downtime.
About Pack-Smart Inc.
For over 25 years, Pack-Smart Inc. has been at the forefront of precision automation—delivering modular packaging automation solutions, secure personalization systems, advanced vision inspection, and real-time data integrity platforms. Serving global clients across financial services, government credentialing, packaging, secure card manufacturing, and specialty industrial markets, Pack-Smart’s scalable, integrated platforms enable organizations to meet the highest international standards for compliance, accuracy, traceability, and operational efficiency.
Contact
Pack-Smart Inc.Contact
Andrew Penley
905-760-0077
packsmartinc.com
Andrew Penley
905-760-0077
packsmartinc.com
Categories