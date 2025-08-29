Djigui Corporation Announces Landmark 2nd Annual West Africa - North America Trade & Business Summit
Djigui Corporation announces the 2nd Annual West Africa - North America Trade & Business Summit, Sept. 26-27, 2025, at Hilton Penn’s Landing, Philadelphia. Amid U.S.-Africa trade surging to $72B, this pivotal event unites leaders, businesses, and diaspora for investments in energy, agriculture, and tech. Engage in discussions, forge alliances, and unlock opportunities with DFC/EXIM support. Join to reshape transatlantic partnerships.
Philadelphia, PA, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Djigui Corporation, in partnership with the US-Mali Chamber of Commerce, announces the 2nd Annual West Africa - North America Trade & Business Summit, a pivotal event poised to capitalize on the booming U.S.-Africa trade landscape. Set for September 26-27, 2025, at the Hilton Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia, PA, this summit will convene Pennsylvania leaders, diaspora entrepreneurs, and businesses from the United States and West Africa to drive investments in high-growth sectors like energy, agriculture, and technology—areas seeing rapid expansion amid U.S. goods exports to Africa reaching $32.11 billion in 2024.
As U.S.-Africa trade relations evolve, with recent summits yielding over $2.5 billion in deals and commitments, this event emerges at a critical juncture. West African economies are forecasting consistent high growth rates, fueled by pro-business reforms and untapped potential in intra-regional trade. Amid discussions on renewing the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) before its 2025 expiration, the summit positions Philadelphia as a strategic gateway, fostering collaborations that could mirror the $2.5 billion in deals from the 2025 U.S.-Africa Business Summit.
More than a mere gathering, this summit serves as a catalyst for redefining transatlantic partnerships and unlocking economic synergies. West Africa, long viewed as an emerging powerhouse in global trade, is now stepping forward with opportunities in sustainable energy, innovative agriculture, and cutting-edge technology. Attendees will engage in expert discussions, business expos, and personalized one-on-one meetings designed to yield actionable outcomes, including potential alliances supported by U.S. agencies like the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and Export-Import Bank (EXIM).
Key Highlights of the Summit:
Engage with Global Innovators: Network with policymakers, business leaders, and diaspora visionaries driving change in energy (e.g., biogas and natural gas), agriculture (e.g., dairy, livestock, and irrigation systems), and technology sectors.
Forge Strategic Alliances: Participate in targeted sessions to build partnerships, with exhibitor packages starting at $250 for individuals and sponsorships up to $7,500 for platinum-level visibility, including premium branding and VIP access.
Unlock Emerging Opportunities: Explore West Africa's vast potential as a trade hub, amid projections for rice consumption in key countries rising amid broader agricultural demand growth.
"This summit is timely as U.S.-West Africa trade surges, offering a platform for real, sustainable growth," said Isabelle Coulibaly, President of Djigui Corporation. "With West Africa's economic reforms accelerating and U.S. interests aligning on strategic minerals and infrastructure, Djigui Corporation is creating the nexus for deals that benefit both regions."
Registration is now open, with one-day passes at $150, two-day at $250, and an all-inclusive international package at $3,000 (including hotel stays from September 25-28). Early bird opportunities and program ads (due September 1) are available to maximize exposure.
This transformative event enables participants to connect, collaborate, and contribute to reshaping the future of trade. Stakeholders can harness the momentum of a $71.6 billion U.S.-Africa trade ecosystem for shared prosperity.
About Djigui Corporation: Djigui Corporation through its consortium initiative is a leader in fostering economic bridges between West Africa and North America, promoting innovation, trade, and cultural exchange through events and initiatives that drive mutual growth.
Contact
Djigui CorporationContact
Grace Coultess
1 (267)251-1059
https://djiguicorporation.org
Grace Coultess
1 (267)251-1059
https://djiguicorporation.org
