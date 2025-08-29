Djigui Corporation Announces Landmark 2nd Annual West Africa - North America Trade & Business Summit

Djigui Corporation announces the 2nd Annual West Africa - North America Trade & Business Summit, Sept. 26-27, 2025, at Hilton Penn’s Landing, Philadelphia. Amid U.S.-Africa trade surging to $72B, this pivotal event unites leaders, businesses, and diaspora for investments in energy, agriculture, and tech. Engage in discussions, forge alliances, and unlock opportunities with DFC/EXIM support. Join to reshape transatlantic partnerships.