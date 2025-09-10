Tryfacta Appoints Pradeep Singh as Senior Management Analyst to Expand Government Business
Tryfacta has appointed Pradeep Singh as Senior Management Analyst to strengthen its government business. With 14+ years in federal and SLED contracting, Singh brings expertise in proposal strategy and business development. His leadership supports Tryfacta’s mission to deliver innovative, client-focused solutions across industries.
Pleasanton, CA, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tryfacta, Inc., a leading provider of technology and digital transformation services, today announced the appointment of Pradeep Singh as Senior Management Analyst.
Pradeep brings more than 14 years of experience in federal and SLED (state, local, and education) contracting, with expertise in proposal leadership, business development strategies, and technical and competitive analysis. A PMP-certified professional, he has a proven record of developing winning proposals, uncovering new market opportunities, and aligning innovative business solutions with client needs.
Before joining Tryfacta, Pradeep served as a Management Analyst at 22nd Century Technologies Inc., where he supported growth initiatives, proposal development, and client engagement strategies.
“Pradeep’s expertise and proven leadership make him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Ratika Tyagi, CEO of Tryfacta, Inc. “His ability to align business strategy with client goals will play a key role in driving Tryfacta’s continued success.”
With this appointment, Tryfacta continues to expand its leadership capacity while reinforcing its mission to deliver innovative, client-focused solutions across industries.
About Tryfacta, Inc.
Founded in 1996, Tryfacta is a woman-owned small business specializing in technology, healthcare staffing, and professional services. As an SBA 8(a) and Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Tryfacta serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as Fortune 100 clients, with services spanning healthcare consulting, IT consulting, cloud migrations, cybersecurity, and staffing solutions. The company is CMMI Level 3, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, ISO 27001:2022, and Joint Commission certified, and was recognized by INC. Magazine in 2024 as the fastest-growing IT services company in the Pacific region.
For more information, visit www.tryfacta.com.
Follow Tryfacta Inc. on Social Media:
LinkedIn: Tryfacta Inc.
Twitter: @tryfactainc
Instagram: @tryfactainc
Pradeep brings more than 14 years of experience in federal and SLED (state, local, and education) contracting, with expertise in proposal leadership, business development strategies, and technical and competitive analysis. A PMP-certified professional, he has a proven record of developing winning proposals, uncovering new market opportunities, and aligning innovative business solutions with client needs.
Before joining Tryfacta, Pradeep served as a Management Analyst at 22nd Century Technologies Inc., where he supported growth initiatives, proposal development, and client engagement strategies.
“Pradeep’s expertise and proven leadership make him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Ratika Tyagi, CEO of Tryfacta, Inc. “His ability to align business strategy with client goals will play a key role in driving Tryfacta’s continued success.”
With this appointment, Tryfacta continues to expand its leadership capacity while reinforcing its mission to deliver innovative, client-focused solutions across industries.
About Tryfacta, Inc.
Founded in 1996, Tryfacta is a woman-owned small business specializing in technology, healthcare staffing, and professional services. As an SBA 8(a) and Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Tryfacta serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as Fortune 100 clients, with services spanning healthcare consulting, IT consulting, cloud migrations, cybersecurity, and staffing solutions. The company is CMMI Level 3, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 20000-1:2018, ISO 27001:2022, and Joint Commission certified, and was recognized by INC. Magazine in 2024 as the fastest-growing IT services company in the Pacific region.
For more information, visit www.tryfacta.com.
Follow Tryfacta Inc. on Social Media:
LinkedIn: Tryfacta Inc.
Twitter: @tryfactainc
Instagram: @tryfactainc
Contact
Tryfacta, Inc.Contact
Adesh Tyagi
(408) 419-9200
https://www.tryfacta.com/
Adesh Tyagi
(408) 419-9200
https://www.tryfacta.com/
Categories