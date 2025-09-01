MegaSports Pro Unveils Exciting New Daily Sports Performance Contest with Three Progressive Jackpots
Portland, OR, September 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MegaSports Progressive is set to launch a dynamic new daily contest focused on player performance predictions, going live on September 1, 2025. This innovative contest offers sports fans an engaging way to utilize their sports knowledge by predicting individual player outcomes across major sports. Participants will receive nine days of free play after signing up, and will have the opportunity to compete for daily progressive prize pools across three tiers: Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Registration for the contest opens on August 31, 2025.
“MegaSports Progressive was designed to enhance the sports viewing experience by allowing fans to actively engage with daily player performances,” said a spokesperson for MegaSports Progressive. “It’s about testing your insights and knowledge of the game in a fun and accessible format. We’re excited to offer a new level of daily interaction for sports enthusiasts.”
The contest features an accessible and exciting format for a low monthly subscription:
Free Play: New users will enjoy nine days of free play upon signing up.
Tiered Entry: For a monthly subscription fee as low as $20, players choose from three daily tiers (Gold, Silver, or Bronze), each with its own weekly and monthly leaderboard opportunities.
Make Your Picks: Players make daily predictions on specific player performance propositions.
Progressive Points: Each day includes progressive point opportunities that can grow over time, offering participants the chance for significant achievements and cash prizes.
Weekly and Monthly Leaderboards: The contest also includes weekly and monthly leaderboards, recognizing consistent performance and adding a competitive element.
MegaSports Progressive provides a new platform for sports fans to test their analytical skills with daily player performance predictions. Registration begins on August 31, 2025. Contests begin on September 1, 2025. Contest rules and details can be found at megasportspro.com.
The contest is available to players 18 and over in the following states: Alaska, Arkansas, California, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.
About MegaSports Progressive:
MegaSports Progressive is a sports entertainment platform based in Portland, OR, focused on providing an engaging and rewarding daily contest experience through player performance predictions. The platform aims to offer sports fans a new way to interact with the sports they follow.
Media Contact:
Peter Korner
Email: press@megasportspro.com
Website: megasportspro.com
