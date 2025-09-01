MegaSports Pro Unveils Exciting New Daily Sports Performance Contest with Three Progressive Jackpots

MegaSports Progressive is set to launch a dynamic new daily contest focused on player performance predictions, going live on September 1, 2025. This innovative contest offers sports fans an engaging way to utilize their sports knowledge by predicting individual player outcomes across major sports. Participants will receive nine days of free play after signing up, and will have the opportunity to compete for daily progressive prize pools across three tiers. Registration starts August 31, 2025.