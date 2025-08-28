Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Total Sales & Marketing, Inc. and Retail Rex Capital
Warminster, PA, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Total Sales & Marketing, Inc. and Retail Rex Capital.
The seller, Total Sales & Marketing, Inc., is a leading provider of promotional products and marketing services, offering a portfolio of more than 300,000 items, including OEM (custom-manufactured) solutions. Serving some of the top companies in the United States for over 35 years, Total Sales & Marketing has built a reputation for quality, creativity, and exceptional client service.
The buyer, Retail Rex Capital, led by San Diego based entrepreneur, operator, and investor Erika O’Brien, is a fully capitalized search fund in partnership with Novastone Capital Advisors. Novastone operates a leading search fund platform dedicated to supporting aspiring entrepreneurs in identifying, acquiring, and growing small to mid-sized businesses.
“This transaction is an excellent outcome for both parties, bringing together a long-standing industry leader with a driven entrepreneur eager to build on its legacy. We wish both sides continued success as they enter this exciting new chapter.” – Tyler Gonska, Transaction Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
The seller, Total Sales & Marketing, Inc., is a leading provider of promotional products and marketing services, offering a portfolio of more than 300,000 items, including OEM (custom-manufactured) solutions. Serving some of the top companies in the United States for over 35 years, Total Sales & Marketing has built a reputation for quality, creativity, and exceptional client service.
The buyer, Retail Rex Capital, led by San Diego based entrepreneur, operator, and investor Erika O’Brien, is a fully capitalized search fund in partnership with Novastone Capital Advisors. Novastone operates a leading search fund platform dedicated to supporting aspiring entrepreneurs in identifying, acquiring, and growing small to mid-sized businesses.
“This transaction is an excellent outcome for both parties, bringing together a long-standing industry leader with a driven entrepreneur eager to build on its legacy. We wish both sides continued success as they enter this exciting new chapter.” – Tyler Gonska, Transaction Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories