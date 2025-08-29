LivestockCity Announces Online Livestock Auction Closing on Labor Day Weekend
The sale consists of a diverse offering of cattle, horses, sheep, goats, donkeys, and more.
Mount Solon, VA, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- LivestockCity is holding its first multi-species online livestock auction. The auction consists of 45+ animals of various breeds of cattle, horses, sheep, goats, llamas, alpacas, and donkeys from all over the U.S. Buyers are responsible for arranging transportation, although they can be assisted in finding transportation by sellers or LivestockCity. Potential buyers should visit www.livestockcity.com to register to bid. The auction in progress is also found at that url address. Auction ends Sunday August 31, 2025 @7PM EDT, although some of the auctions could end earlier.
LivestockCity is a privately held company based in Virginia. Its mission is to provide a social network platform to livestock farmers, combined with useful sales tools (online auctions/ Classified ads), herd management, a farm stores marketplace, and many other features.
