The Pennysleever Introduces Exclusive Vintage Sized Magnetic Card Holders
The Pennysleever, an online seller of hobby supplies, offers a cost effective solution to vintage card collectors seeking attractive options for storage and display of collectibles.
North Adams, MA, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- For far too long vintage card collectors have been an afterthought in the supply world. Outside of a select few products, hobbyists were left with two unappealing options: ill-fitting supplies designed for modern card, or expensive grading. There was simply no way to display cards with great collectible, but limited financial, value.
The Pennysleever wants to change that. Starting with the introduction of seven sizes of vintage card sleeves earlier this year, and with the release of eight sizes of magnetic card holders for vintage cards today, The Pennysleever seeks to be the haven that vintage card collectors deserve.
The eight vintage sets available now are:
T-206, mini and tobacco card size
1939-41 Play Ball
Goudey and Leaf
1948-50 Bowman
1951 Topps
1951-52 Bowman
1952-56 Topps
1953-55 Bowman
These are exclusively available at www.thepennysleever.com. The Pennysleever plans to continue expanding the breadth of their vintage catalog, and welcomes suggestions and feedback from fellow collectors.
The Pennysleever wants to change that. Starting with the introduction of seven sizes of vintage card sleeves earlier this year, and with the release of eight sizes of magnetic card holders for vintage cards today, The Pennysleever seeks to be the haven that vintage card collectors deserve.
The eight vintage sets available now are:
T-206, mini and tobacco card size
1939-41 Play Ball
Goudey and Leaf
1948-50 Bowman
1951 Topps
1951-52 Bowman
1952-56 Topps
1953-55 Bowman
These are exclusively available at www.thepennysleever.com. The Pennysleever plans to continue expanding the breadth of their vintage catalog, and welcomes suggestions and feedback from fellow collectors.
Contact
The Pennysleever LLCContact
Isaac Alpert
339-205-9027
www.thepennysleever.com
Isaac Alpert
339-205-9027
www.thepennysleever.com
Categories