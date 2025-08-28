Meet a Scientologist Reveals the Art of Leather Alchemy with Iccio and Michele Leonelli
Los Angeles, CA, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Scientology Network’s MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life, announces an episode featuring leather treatment artists Iccio and Michele Leonelli.
MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.
From Modena, a historic heart of Italian craftsmanship, Iccio Leonelli has built a reputation for transforming fine leather into runway-ready jackets and accessories. His creations have appeared in collections for some of the world’s most iconic fashion houses, including Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Donna Karan and Calvin Klein. Building on decades of experience, Iccio now works alongside his son Michele, continuing to push the boundaries of leather design.
About Iccio and Michele Leonelli
Iccio Leonelli began with nothing but determination and a job in a humble leather laundry. After buying the company, he found himself at a crossroads when the leather laundry industry collapsed. Without formal education, he immersed himself in chemistry and tanning techniques, mastering the science behind leather treatment. He later pioneered a breakthrough process—Mestizo—a celebrated technique that blends colors and textures into truly one-of-a-kind leather finishes. Michele now leads the studio’s specialized tinting work, carrying forward the quality standards his father established while bringing his own passion to the craft. Together, Iccio and Michele have turned their workshop into a creative powerhouse respected across the global fashion industry, working with both luxury brands and independent artisans alike.
Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
