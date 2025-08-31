Minor Use Foundation Announces New Board Members - Three Distinguished Leaders in Food Safety, Sustainability, and International Policy to Join
Raleigh, NC, August 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Minor Use Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to crop protection tools for farmers growing nutritious fruits, vegetables, nuts, and spices, is proud to announce the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors. The addition of Klaus Kunz, Phyllis Marquitz, and Vanessa Stiffler-Claus will help guide the Foundation in its mission to improve food security worldwide.
“These new directors bring extraordinary depth in international relations, food safety, policy, and corporate governance—experience that is vital as the Foundation scales its work globally,” said Anna Gore, Executive Director of the Minor Use Foundation. “Their collective expertise and extensive networks across government and the private sector will further our mission to improve global food security by empowering underserved farmers.”
New Board Members:
Klaus Kunz, PhD
Head of Development, PI Industries
Transitioning from his current role as Chair of the Foundation’s Advisory Council, Dr. Kunz brings decades of experience at the intersection of science, sustainability, and global business strategy. With a PhD in Organic Chemistry and an MBA, Klaus spent over 20 years at Bayer AG in leadership roles spanning R&D, regulatory affairs, ESG strategy, and public policy. He is the Head of Development at PI Industries and Founder of Ephrin GmbH, advising on sustainable transformation, and is actively engaged with international ESG initiatives.
Quote:
"The Minor Use Foundation plays a critical role in advancing sustainable agriculture for underserved farmers. I am honored to continue supporting its mission in a new capacity and to help shape a future where innovation and access go hand-in-hand." – Klaus Kunz
Phyllis Marquitz
Global Head of Regulatory & Scientific Affairs, The Hershey Company
Phyllis brings more than two decades of expertise in regulatory strategy, legal policy, and science-based innovation. Her career spans work with governments, startups, global corporations, and NGOs, always with a focus on ensuring equitable access to agricultural tools. With advanced degrees in law and human nutrition, she has championed solutions that benefit specialty crop producers.
Quote:
"I’ve long admired the Foundation’s work to support specialty crop farmers by gaining access to new solutions to pest and disease challenges. I’m excited to help amplify this impact through thoughtful regulation, global collaboration, and a focus on food system equity." – Phyllis Marquitz
Vanessa Stiffler-Claus
Principal, Insight to Impact Solutions
Vanessa advises non-profits, associations, and multinational companies on geopolitical risk, strategic communications, global trade, and sustainability. As former Vice President of International Policy & Strategy at John Deere, she led global government affairs and external partnerships. She also teaches global government affairs at Georgetown University.
Quote:
"I’m proud to join the Board at a time when the Foundation’s mission is more important than ever. Specialty crop farmers are essential to global food security, and I look forward to contributing to efforts that increase their access to the tools and policies they need to thrive." – Vanessa Stiffler-Claus
Additional Updates
Dr. Jason F. Sandahl, CEO of Ag Aligned Global, LLC and an emeritus Board member, is taking on a new role as Senior Adviser to the Foundation.
Current Advisory Council member Melvin Spreij, a Senior Trade Specialist at the World Bank Group, will transition to become the new Chair of the Council.
With these appointments, the Minor Use Foundation strengthens its position to promote safe, effective, and accessible crop protection tools for farmers often left out of agricultural innovation pipelines.
About the Minor Use Foundation
The Minor Use Foundation, a non-profit private foundation, was founded in 2018 to promote minor uses and New for growers globally. Working with governments, research institutions, and industry, the Foundation helps smallholder farmers gain access to the tools they need to grow safe, nutritious food and achieve sustainable livelihoods.
For more information, visit minorusefoundation.org or follow us on linkedin.com/company/minor-use-foundation/ for the latest updates.
Contact
Shannon McNamara
+1-616-607-8634
https://minorusefoundation.org
