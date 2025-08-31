Sam Thevanayagam to Present on Closing Source and Supply Gaps to Increase Mission Readiness at 2025 DLA Industry Collider Day
Alexandria, VA, August 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sam Thevanayagam, CEO of Parts Life, Inc., will speak at the Defense Logistics Agency’s 6th Annual Industry Collider Day, taking place on September 3, 2025, at the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center in Virginia.
This event brings together government, industry, and academic leaders to explore innovative solutions that strengthen global logistics and support national security. The 2025 theme, “Prevail and Accelerate: Speed, Precision, & Impact from Supplier to Warfighter,” emphasizes the importance of emerging technologies in addressing the Department of Defense’s most pressing logistics challenges.
Presentation Focus: Class IX Sustainment and Strategic Impact
Sam will be presenting as part of Track 3: DLA Capability Success Stories and Demonstrations. Starting at 1:30pm, Sam will speak during a Q&A session, illustrating how Parts Life, Inc. supports Class IX sustainment by closing source and supply gaps for aging weapon systems. His talk will cover:
Real-world examples of solving obsolescence and technical data challenges to restore readiness
Flexible Contracting Pathways
How partnerships with DLA R&D scale from pilot to production
The discussion will highlight how engineering-led sustainment efforts can resolve MICAP constraints, reduce procurement lead times, and establish reliable alternatives when OEMs are no longer supporting the mission.
Supporting DLA R&D Priorities
Parts Life, Inc. has worked closely with DLA R&D across multiple programs to develop manufacturable Technical Data Packages, support Source Approval Requests, and deliver validated prototype components. These efforts have supported sustainment strategies across the five domains and the nuclear triad, including work on the B-1, B-2, B-52, Columbia-class submarine, and ICBM platforms.
Sam’s presentation will demonstrate how targeted investment in reverse engineering, technical data development, and agile manufacturing can deliver measurable impact from supplier to warfighter.
About Collider Day
DLA’s Industry Collider Day provides a platform for small businesses, researchers, and program managers to engage directly on emerging priorities, evaluate new capabilities, and build strategic partnerships that support military readiness.
Attendees will gain insight into:
Upcoming DLA R&D focus areas
Active and future contracting opportunities
Real-world solutions scaling across the Defense Industrial Base
Event Details
Date: September 3, 2025
Location: Hilton Alexandria Mark Center, Alexandria, VA
Time: 09:00 – 16:30 EST
Learn more about how Parts Life Inc. supports DLA through engineering, sustainment, and lifecycle readiness at www.partslifeinc.com
Contact
Parts Life, Inc.Contact
Alicia Barrett
856-786-8675
partslifeinc.com
