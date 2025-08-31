National Insider Risk Symposium Announces Esteemed Lineup of Key Speakers
Washington, DC, DC, August 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The DoD/VA & Government Health IT Summit has announced its official roster of keynote and expert speakers for its highly anticipated 29th Biannual gathering, taking place on October 22-23, 2025, at the National Housing Center in Washington, D.C.
Hosted by DSI, the Symposium convenes leaders from across the VA, DHA, DoD, federal government, and relevant industry stakeholders to improve the delivery of lifelong patient-centered healthcare for military members and Veterans.
Featured Speakers Include:
- Lt Gen John DeGoes, USAF, Surgeon General of the Air Force and Space Force
- Susan Kirsh, MD, SES, Deputy Assistant Undersecretary for Health for Discovery, Education, Affiliate Networks, VA
- Pat Flanders, SES, PEO for Medical Systems and CIO, Defense Health Agency
- Bill Tinston, SES, Director, FERHM
- Kathy Berst, Acting Assistant Director Support/Component Acquisition Executive, Defense Health Agency
- MG (Ret) Brian Lein, MD, USA, Executive Lead, DoD/ VA Support Office, Defense Health Agency
- RDML Tracy Farrill, USN, MHS Electronic Health Record Functional Champion
- Tom Hines, Chief Information Security Officer, Defense Health Agency
- Sushant Govindan, Acting Executive Director, AI and Emerging Technology, VHA Digital Health Office
- Dr. Jesus Caban, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, DHA
- Dr. Rebecca Rough, Chief Innovation Officer, DHA
Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with and ask questions of speakers and key decision-makers who are actively shaping the future of government health IT.
For more information, to download the full agenda, or to register for the event, please visit https://healthit.dsigroup.org/.
