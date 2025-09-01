MegaSportsPro Launches on Labor Day, Bringing a Lottery-Style Jackpot System to Sports Prediction Contests
MegaSportsPro's player-performance sports competition goes live today in 24 US states, offering nine days of free play upon signup, and a one-of-a-kind contest with a built-in, lottery-style reward system that creates three ways to win: weekly, monthly, and daily progressive jackpots.
Portland, OR, September 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MegaSportsPro, a new player-performance sports competition, officially launches today in 24 states. The platform introduces a one-of-a-kind model that combines skill-based sports prediction with a built-in, lottery-style reward system, giving contestants nine days of free play after they sign up, and three distinct ways to win: weekly leaderboards, monthly contests, and three daily progressive jackpots.
MegaSportsPro distinguishes itself by offering a daily slate of 15 player-performance propositions. Contestants leverage their sports knowledge to predict the outcomes for each proposition. This skill-based competition forms the core of the user experience, while the innovative prize structure provides multiple paths to victory.
The platform’s unique reward system is its main attraction. The daily progressive jackpots offer lottery-style excitement, growing in value until a contestant correctly predicts all 15 propositions. For consistent top performers, MegaSportsPro also hosts weekly and monthly leaderboard contests with separate, significant cash prize pools, ensuring that skill is regularly rewarded.
"We created MegaSportsPro to be a one-of-a-kind player performance sports competition with a reward system that is unmatched in the market," said Pete Korner, Founder and CEO of Mega Sports Progressive LLC.
"Today's fans want the thrill of a lottery-style win combined with the skill of a sports contest. Our platform delivers exactly that, with three ways to win through our daily progressives and our weekly and monthly prizes. We're rewarding sports knowledge in a way that is more exciting and engaging than anything available today."
The platform is now live and available to users in 24 states. To celebrate the launch, new contestants are invited to sign up and enter the first official contests starting today, Labor Day.
What is MegaSportsPro? A one-of-a-kind player performance sports competition where users predict 15 daily propositions to win prizes via a lottery-style reward system.
Three Ways to Win: The platform offers three distinct prize structures: daily progressive jackpots, weekly leaderboard prizes, and monthly contests.
How to Win the Jackpot: The three separate grand progressive jackpots are won by correctly predicting all 15 daily propositions.
Official Launch Date: Labor Day, Monday, September 1, 2025.
Who can Play? Those 18 + living in the following states (to start) Alaska, Arkansas, California, DC, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Founder: The company was founded by CEO Pete Korner, who previously founded the oddsmaking service The Sports Club.
MegaSportsPro.com is a new player-performance sports competition from Mega Sports Progressive LLC. The platform offers a unique contest model with a built-in lottery-style reward system, creating three ways for fans to win: daily progressive jackpots, weekly leaderboard prizes, and monthly cash contests. By combining skill-based daily propositions with the thrill of life-changing jackpots, MegaSportsPro provides a fresh, engaging, and rewarding alternative for the modern sports fan.
