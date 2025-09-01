MegaSportsPro Launches on Labor Day, Bringing a Lottery-Style Jackpot System to Sports Prediction Contests

MegaSportsPro's player-performance sports competition goes live today in 24 US states, offering nine days of free play upon signup, and a one-of-a-kind contest with a built-in, lottery-style reward system that creates three ways to win: weekly, monthly, and daily progressive jackpots.