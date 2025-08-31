Voices for Humanity Stands Up for Human Rights with Isabelle Vladoiu
Los Angeles, CA, August 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Scientology Network’s VOICES FOR HUMANITY, the weekly series presenting heroic change makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations, working to uplift their communities, announces a new episode featuring human rights advocate Isabelle Vladoiu.
VOICES FOR HUMANITY airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.
More people are trapped in slavery today than at any other time in history, with over 40 million human trafficking victims worldwide. The rise of social media and online platforms has made it easier for traffickers to target and lure victims. Isabelle Vladoiu is working to change that by raising awareness and empowering leaders—from businesses to government offices—to protect human rights for all.
About Isabelle Vladoiu
Born in a small town in post-Communist Romania, Isabelle Vladoiu first became aware of human trafficking when girls in her neighborhood began to vanish without a trace. That early experience sparked her lifelong dedication to defend human dignity, and today she’s a recognized force in Washington, DC, promoting the importance of human rights education and championing anti-trafficking legislation. To fight the problem globally, she established a worldwide network of advocates who, to date, have helped educate over 80,000 people on their human rights.
Isabelle Vladoiu is the founder of the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing global understanding through education, research and humanitarian efforts.
Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
