Milkshakes & More Launches New Fall Specials Menu in Irving, TX
Irving, TX, August 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Milkshakes & More, a locally-owned dessert and beverage shop in the Las Colinas area of Irving, announced today the launch of its highly anticipated Fall Specials menu along with new morning service hours. Starting September 2, 2025, the shop will open early from 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., Monday through Friday, offering local commuters, students, and professionals a fresh way to start their mornings. Known for its creative milkshakes, smoothies, boba teas, and espresso drinks, Milkshakes & More blends seasonal flavors with a cozy, welcoming atmosphere.
Milkshakes & More’s Fall Specials menu features seasonal favorites crafted to delight the senses, including the Biscoff Butter Crunch Shake, the Maple Brown Sugar Latte, and the Pumpkin Spice Matcha Milk Tea. Each drink is designed to bring the flavors of fall to life, blending comfort with creativity in every sip.
Launching on the same day as the Fall Menu Drop, Milkshakes & More is also introducing new morning service hours from 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., Monday through Friday. These early hours give local commuters, students, and professionals a convenient and cozy spot to start their day with handcrafted coffee, smoothies, and signature shakes that the community has been enjoying since they opened a little over a year ago.
“Our goal is to give the Irving community a refreshing way to start their mornings, pick themselves up mid-day, or grab something to enjoy on their way home in a fun and always welcoming space,” said Bill Gunduz, owner of Milkshakes & More. “We want to be the place where people reconnect with themselves and others — one drink at a time.”
Milkshakes & More’s Fall Specials and new morning hours officially launch on September 2, 2025. Customers are invited to visit the shop at 925 W. John Carpenter Fwy, Suite 101, Irving, TX to enjoy seasonal drinks, cozy fall flavors, and freshly crafted morning beverages all day long. For more information, visit www.milkshakesandmore.net.
