Lualaba Governor to Address DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum in September in Kolwezi
Kolwezi, Congo (Kinshasa), September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have confirmed that H.E. Fifi Masuka Saini, the Governor of Lualaba Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, will address the event that is taking place from 29 to 20 September in Kolwezi. Governor Masuka Saini will deliver a welcome address during the opening session on 29 September.
H.E. Fifi Masuka Saini is regarded as a prominent and influential figure in the country. She has marked her tenure as Lualaba Province Governor with various significant achievements that have contributed to the development and well-being of the region.
Leveraging foreign interests
The theme for the third edition of this event is “Leveraging foreign interest in critical minerals to boost the country’s economy.”
The DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum provides unparalleled insights and connections for global investors, manufacturers and strategic development partners seeking to capitalise in the next frontier of economic growth, to seize the immense, yet largely untapped, opportunities within the Democratic Republic of Congo—there are over $26.61 billion in industrialisation projects at different stages that have been identified.
The forum drives investment in the foundational infrastructure and downstream industries that will accelerate the nation’s journey towards comprehensive industrialisation, generating significant long-term returns from new, localised value chains.
Encouraging investment in the DRC
The DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum has quickly developed into the premier regional gathering for stakeholders involved in the African battery metals industry, including producers of cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, graphite, manganese, rare earths, and 3T, as well as battery manufacturers, traders, end-users, investors and NGOs.
This year’s forum brings together investors, manufacturers, EPCs, mining operators, processing and exploration technology providers, logistics and infrastructure solution providers, digital and ICT innovators, ESG leaders, financiers, legal advisors and policymakers.
About DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum is organised by The VUKA Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa), a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, ecommerce and CX sectors. Other well-known events by The Vuka Group include DRC Mining Week, Nigeria Mining Week, Enlit Africa, Africa’s Green Economy Summit, Carbon Markets Africa Summit, Smarter Mobility Africa, ECOM Africa and CEM Africa.
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum dates and venue:
Date: 29-30 September 2025
Venue: Kampi Ya Boma, Kolwezi, DRC
Annemarie Roodbol
+27217003500
https://www.drc-africabatterymetals.com/
