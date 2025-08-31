Electrical Contractor in Dayton, OH, Goes Live with New Responsive Website
Bates Electric, a family-owned electrical contractor based in Dayton, OH, announces the launch of their brand-new website designed by Prospect Genius. The new site offers a modern, mobile-friendly experience and showcases the company’s full range of services.
Dayton, OH, August 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bates Electric, a trusted family-owned electrical contracting business serving Dayton and surrounding communities since 2013, is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new website. The redesigned site offers a sleek, modern look and provides an improved user experience across all devices.
Built by Prospect Genius, a small business marketing company based in Albany, NY, the new website highlights Bates Electric’s wide range of residential electrical services while giving customers easy access to essential information. The site features a responsive design that adapts seamlessly to desktops, tablets, and smartphones. It includes a comprehensive list of services, photo galleries showcasing completed projects, and convenient contact information with a request form for free estimates.
“Today’s homeowners expect a website that loads quickly, looks great on their phone, and makes it easy to get the information they need,” said Matt Gallo, senior marketing representative at Prospect Genius. “With this new site, Bates Electric is giving potential customers the confidence that they’re working with an experienced, professional, and trustworthy electrical contractor.”
Since opening in 2013, Bates Electric has built its reputation on first-class customer service, affordable pricing, and honest work. The company’s team, with more than 20 years of combined electrical contracting experience, continues to serve the Dayton area with free estimates and flexible financing.
The new website is now live and available to the public. To learn more about Bates Electric’s services or to request a free estimate, visit www.bateselec.com.
Baron Bates
(937) 410-3938
https://www.bateselec.com/
