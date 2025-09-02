Meet a Scientologist Brings History to Life with Bill and Virginia Watson
Los Angeles, CA, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Scientology Network’s Meet a Scientologist, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life, announces an episode featuring historically accurate clothiers Bill and Virginia Watson.
Meet a Scientologist airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.
Blending history with fantasy, Bill and Virginia Watson create era-specific clothing and accessories inspired by periods ranging from the Dark Ages to the Renaissance. Championing traditional craftsmanship, they support a wider community of artisans through apprenticeships and by incorporating the work of other craftspeople into their products.
About Bill and Virginia Watson
Bill Watson was born in Anchorage, Alaska, and began studying leatherworking as a teenager. Virginia Watson, a Hawaii native, has been creating art since childhood. The two met in Washington, DC, and later became partners in life and business. They launched their company, Potomac Leather Company, in her father’s attic, later specializing in historical reproductions. Their high-quality garments have become a staple at Renaissance fairs, and their traditional Scottish kilts are now the most popular attire at one of the largest annual clan gatherings in the US. Both Bill and Virginia have earned Master Craftsman recognition, and their company has become synonymous with the highest quality in historically accurate, handcrafted clothing.
Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
Meet a Scientologist airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.
Blending history with fantasy, Bill and Virginia Watson create era-specific clothing and accessories inspired by periods ranging from the Dark Ages to the Renaissance. Championing traditional craftsmanship, they support a wider community of artisans through apprenticeships and by incorporating the work of other craftspeople into their products.
About Bill and Virginia Watson
Bill Watson was born in Anchorage, Alaska, and began studying leatherworking as a teenager. Virginia Watson, a Hawaii native, has been creating art since childhood. The two met in Washington, DC, and later became partners in life and business. They launched their company, Potomac Leather Company, in her father’s attic, later specializing in historical reproductions. Their high-quality garments have become a staple at Renaissance fairs, and their traditional Scottish kilts are now the most popular attire at one of the largest annual clan gatherings in the US. Both Bill and Virginia have earned Master Craftsman recognition, and their company has become synonymous with the highest quality in historically accurate, handcrafted clothing.
Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
Contact
Scientology NetworkContact
Erin Banks
323-210-1700
www.scientology.tv
Erin Banks
323-210-1700
www.scientology.tv
Categories