Meet a Scientologist Imagines the Future with Artist and Visionary Trish Duggan
Los Angeles, CA, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Scientology Network’s Meet a Scientologist, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life, announces an episode featuring acclaimed artist, philanthropist and humanitarian Trish Duggan.
Meet a Scientologist airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.
Driven by a passion for the power of imagination, Trish Duggan is redefining how we see the world through art and shaping a more inspired future through her vision. As an artist, philanthropist and founder of the Imagine Museum, she inspires and uplifts humanity to new heights, guided by creativity and compassion.
About Trish Duggan
Trish Duggan’s artistic path began in high school when she was introduced to the traditional Japanese art form of woodblock printing. Though life led her to focus on raising a family and building several successful businesses, her creative spirit remained. A turning point came when she encountered the luminous beauty of glass art. Immediately, she immersed herself in mastering the craft and pushing its boundaries through constant creation—helping redefine what we know as contemporary glass art. As founder of the Imagine Museum, she plays a vital role in promoting emerging and established glass artists from around the world, using the platform to also advocate for human rights alongside artistic excellence.
Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
