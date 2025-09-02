Voices for Humanity Speaks Out Against Drugs in Fiji with Kalesi Toga Volatabu
Los Angeles, CA, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Scientology Network’s Voices for Humanity, the weekly series presenting heroic change makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations, working to uplift their communities, announces a new episode featuring antidrug activist Kalesi Toga Volatabu.
Voices for Humanity airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.
Fiji has become a favorite stopover for maritime drug traffickers en route from Asia and South America to Australia and beyond, fueling a rise in drug abuse and related crime across the islands. Determined to reverse the trend, Kalesi Toga Volatabu launched a nationwide campaign to educate the public about the realities of drug use, helping pave the way for Fiji’s first official national drug policy.
About Kalesi Toga Volatabu
Kalesi Toga Volatabu was born in Fiji and experienced firsthand the devastation drugs and alcohol can bring to families and communities. After overcoming her own struggles with addiction, she dedicated her life to prevention and education. She began speaking to youth and community groups across the islands, determined to spark change despite the cultural taboos surrounding discussions about drugs. Partnering with the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, she has become a leading voice in the fight against drug abuse, working alongside community leaders and government officials to build a safer future for her country.
Kalesi Toga Volatabu is the founder of Drug-Free World Fiji.
Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
