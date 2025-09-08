Introducing Evolve Grips - an Ergonomic Innovation in Strength Training
Evolve Grips has announced the launch of their new ergonomic thick grips, revolutionising the fitness industry. This next generation of grips for resistance training provides the muscle activation of conventional thick grips, while also improving user form and preventing wrist strain.
Melbourne, Australia, September 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Evolve Grips has announced the launch of their new ergonomic thick grips, revolutionising the fitness industry and challenging the design of fitness equipment. Standard cylindrical dumbbell and barbell handles fail to optimise user form during lifting, leading to poor hand alignment and insufficient wrist support.
Evolve Grips represent the next generation of thick grips for resistance training. They provide all the benefits of conventional thick grip training, such as increased muscle activation and grip strength; however the patented ergonomic design also improves form and alignment, preventing wrist strain and injuries.
Founded in Melbourne, Australia by fitness enthusiast Jason, Evolve Grips was born out of his interest in sports science and ongoing search for safe and efficient ways to improve strength and build muscle.
While thick grips are already widely used by many athletes and gym-goers, their traditional cylindrical design and lack of support produces poor form and places undue pressure on wrists. The unique shape of Evolve Grips moulds to the user’s hands, providing support for the wrists and distributing pressure across the surface of the palms. By reducing strain on wrist joints and ensuring that hands are correctly aligned when lifting weights, users can train more safely, eliminating downtime due to injuries.
Incorporating Evolve Grips into a workout immediately helps to accelerate muscle growth. By increasing the thickness of barbells and dumbbells, they introduce a new neuromuscular challenge and recruit more muscle fibres. Training with Evolve Grips also intensifies workouts by improving hand dexterity and increasing grip strength.
Made from a proprietary silicone compound, Evolve Grips feature textural elements that were designed and precisely positioned for optimal density, comfort and grip. The design of this unique textured surface allows users to lift weights safely without contending with slippery and sweaty steel bars or painful calluses.
Evolve Grips are designed to last a lifetime and never need to be replaced, minimising the negative impacts to the environment from excessive landfill waste.
Suitable for people at every fitness level, Evolve Grips are available in 3 sizes (Comfort, Performance and Power) of varying thicknesses to best achieve your specific goals no matter where you are in your fitness journey.
For further information on Evolve Grips, visit www.evolvegrips.com.
For all media enquiries, contact Jason Tan on jason.tan@evolvegrips.com.
*Note that all products from Evolve Grips are available on loan for photoshoots (product credit required and shipping charges apply).
Jason Tan
www.evolvegrips.com
