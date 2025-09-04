Accelerating Composite Innovation: Tooling Materials, Engineering Expertise & Cutting Technology at CAMX 2025
RAMPF Group and GUNNAR AG present high-speed, cost-efficient composite manufacturing solutions – Booth G23
Wixom, MI, September 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The international RAMPF Group and GUNNAR AG are presenting high-performance tooling materials, turnkey solutions spanning design to manufacturing, and innovative cutting technology for the fast, cost-efficient production of advanced composite parts at CAMX 2025, September 9 to 11 in Orlando, FL – Booth G23.
Key Takeaways
1. The joint booth of the international RAMPF Group and GUNNAR AG at CAMX features high-performance tooling materials, one-stop engineering solutions, and state-of-the-art cutting technology for fast and cost-effective composite manufacturing.
2. RAMPF presents top-tier tooling boards, Close Contour materials (Close Contour Castings & Close Contour Pastes), liquid resin systems, and one-stop engineered solutions for technologically advanced composites.
3.GUNNAR is showcasing industry-leading, computer-controlled flatbed cutting systems for single and low-ply materials, along with integrated peripheral hardware and software for a fully digital cutting process.
High-Performance Modeling & Mold Engineering Materials
RAMPF Group, Inc., headquartered in Wixom, MI, is a leading manufacturer of polyurethane- and epoxy-based materials for modeling and mold engineering. Serving industries such as automotive, marine, aerospace, and defense, the company delivers customized solutions that support customers throughout the entire production cycle – from prototyping and model development to mold and tool construction through to the finished part.
The portfolio encompasses:
• Polyurethane and epoxy tooling boards with outstanding mechanical properties, fine surface finishes, and high dimensional stability. They are easy to machine and compatible with standard prepregs, release agents, and paints.
• Close Contour materials that significantly reduce material usage, production waste, and machining time. The portfolio includes manually or CNC-applied two-component epoxy pastes, semi-finished polyurethane castings, and customized polyurethane and epoxy blocks – each designed to optimize milling and finishing processes.
• Liquid polyurethane and epoxy systems for a wide range of manufacturing processes, including gelcoats, laminating and casting resins, infusion systems, and aerospace-grade materials with FST properties.
One-Stop Solution for Advanced Composite Part Manufacturing
RAMPF Composite Solutions based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, is an industry-leading expert for design, engineering, and manufacturing advanced composite parts. The company guarantees the rapid and cost-effective development and production of composites in the aerospace, defense and security, medical, green transport, premium consumer goods, and watercraft industries.
The pioneering one-stop solution features:
• Low-cost tooling and fixtures that deliver exceptional mechanical properties, enabling high-quality production at reduced costs.
• High-performance structural resins for fast and efficient infusion, boosting manufacturing speed and reliability.
• Tailored Fiber Placement (TFP) for precision-optimized structural components with unmatched speed and accuracy.
• Vacuum Assisted Resin Transfer Molding (VARTM) for economical production of high-performance parts.
By combining material qualification, automated manufacturing, and stringent quality assurance, RAMPF Composite Solutions delivers rapid, innovative solutions for advanced components and subsystems. From concept to final part, experienced engineers engage in every step – ensuring technical excellence, compliance with safety standards, and fulfillment of qualification requirements.
Swiss-Made Innovation for Best-In-Class Composite Cutting
GUNNAR AG, based in Altstätten, Switzerland, is a global leader in computer-controlled cutting solutions. The company specializes in single and low-ply flatbed cutting systems, along with peripheral hardware and software for digital cutting processes.
For composite applications, GUNNAR brings extensive expertise in digitally cutting advanced materials such as carbon fiber, glass fiber, aramid fiber, and many more. The company’s cutting solutions range from standalone digital cutting tables to fully integrated production cells equipped with automation peripherals – delivering precision, efficiency, and scalability.
Atefeh Nabavi, Director of Engineering & Quality at RAMPF Composite Solutions – “GUNNAR’s advanced cutting technology is integral to our manufacturing process, delivering the precision and speed required to meet the most demanding production standards. The biggest challenge lies in maintaining tight tolerances at high speeds – and that’s exactly where GUNNAR excels. By combining pinpoint accuracy with high throughput, GUNNAR empowers RAMPF Composite Solutions to boost productivity significantly without compromising quality.”
Visit the RAMPF Group and GUNNAR AG at CAMX 2025 from September 9 to 11 in Orlando, FL – Booth G23.
Key Takeaways
1. The joint booth of the international RAMPF Group and GUNNAR AG at CAMX features high-performance tooling materials, one-stop engineering solutions, and state-of-the-art cutting technology for fast and cost-effective composite manufacturing.
2. RAMPF presents top-tier tooling boards, Close Contour materials (Close Contour Castings & Close Contour Pastes), liquid resin systems, and one-stop engineered solutions for technologically advanced composites.
3.GUNNAR is showcasing industry-leading, computer-controlled flatbed cutting systems for single and low-ply materials, along with integrated peripheral hardware and software for a fully digital cutting process.
High-Performance Modeling & Mold Engineering Materials
RAMPF Group, Inc., headquartered in Wixom, MI, is a leading manufacturer of polyurethane- and epoxy-based materials for modeling and mold engineering. Serving industries such as automotive, marine, aerospace, and defense, the company delivers customized solutions that support customers throughout the entire production cycle – from prototyping and model development to mold and tool construction through to the finished part.
The portfolio encompasses:
• Polyurethane and epoxy tooling boards with outstanding mechanical properties, fine surface finishes, and high dimensional stability. They are easy to machine and compatible with standard prepregs, release agents, and paints.
• Close Contour materials that significantly reduce material usage, production waste, and machining time. The portfolio includes manually or CNC-applied two-component epoxy pastes, semi-finished polyurethane castings, and customized polyurethane and epoxy blocks – each designed to optimize milling and finishing processes.
• Liquid polyurethane and epoxy systems for a wide range of manufacturing processes, including gelcoats, laminating and casting resins, infusion systems, and aerospace-grade materials with FST properties.
One-Stop Solution for Advanced Composite Part Manufacturing
RAMPF Composite Solutions based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, is an industry-leading expert for design, engineering, and manufacturing advanced composite parts. The company guarantees the rapid and cost-effective development and production of composites in the aerospace, defense and security, medical, green transport, premium consumer goods, and watercraft industries.
The pioneering one-stop solution features:
• Low-cost tooling and fixtures that deliver exceptional mechanical properties, enabling high-quality production at reduced costs.
• High-performance structural resins for fast and efficient infusion, boosting manufacturing speed and reliability.
• Tailored Fiber Placement (TFP) for precision-optimized structural components with unmatched speed and accuracy.
• Vacuum Assisted Resin Transfer Molding (VARTM) for economical production of high-performance parts.
By combining material qualification, automated manufacturing, and stringent quality assurance, RAMPF Composite Solutions delivers rapid, innovative solutions for advanced components and subsystems. From concept to final part, experienced engineers engage in every step – ensuring technical excellence, compliance with safety standards, and fulfillment of qualification requirements.
Swiss-Made Innovation for Best-In-Class Composite Cutting
GUNNAR AG, based in Altstätten, Switzerland, is a global leader in computer-controlled cutting solutions. The company specializes in single and low-ply flatbed cutting systems, along with peripheral hardware and software for digital cutting processes.
For composite applications, GUNNAR brings extensive expertise in digitally cutting advanced materials such as carbon fiber, glass fiber, aramid fiber, and many more. The company’s cutting solutions range from standalone digital cutting tables to fully integrated production cells equipped with automation peripherals – delivering precision, efficiency, and scalability.
Atefeh Nabavi, Director of Engineering & Quality at RAMPF Composite Solutions – “GUNNAR’s advanced cutting technology is integral to our manufacturing process, delivering the precision and speed required to meet the most demanding production standards. The biggest challenge lies in maintaining tight tolerances at high speeds – and that’s exactly where GUNNAR excels. By combining pinpoint accuracy with high throughput, GUNNAR empowers RAMPF Composite Solutions to boost productivity significantly without compromising quality.”
Visit the RAMPF Group and GUNNAR AG at CAMX 2025 from September 9 to 11 in Orlando, FL – Booth G23.
Contact
RAMPF GroupContact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Categories