PinkStrong Ride Raises Funds for Breast Cancer Resources and Keeps Cycling Alive in Central Texas
Think breast cancer, pedals, pink tutus & boas, and pancakes — think the epic PinkStrong Ride, rolling into Hutto Oct. 5. With 10–45 mile routes, SAG support, pink-themed rest stops, and a post-ride pancake party, this community ride benefits the Breast Cancer Resource Center and Swim Bike Run Fun. All riders and volunteers are welcome to join in honoring survivors, supporting fighters, and remembering loved ones.
Hutto, TX, September 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Sunday, October 5, 2025, cyclists will rally together at the PinkStrong Ride, a community cycling event to honor those affected by breast cancer. The ride and after ride festivities will be at the Hutto Campus of Texas State Technical College (1600 Innovation Blvd, Hutto, TX 78634).
The well-marked 10, 25, 35, and 45 mile routes will wind through the post-dawn scenery of Eastern Williamson County. “Whether you’re an experienced cyclist or just want to ride your Huffy dressed in a pink crop top and tutu with friends and family, we have a distance for you,” said Camille Baptiste, Ride Director.
“We make sure that the rides have SAG support, rest stops, and a great party at the end with pancakes,” continued Baptiste.
PinkStrong Ride will benefit the Breast Cancer Resource Center (BCRC), which offers free programs and services to patients and survivors across Central Texas. It also benefits Swim Bike Run Fun (SBR Fun), a 501(c)(3). SBR Fun also hosts the event. “SBR Fun events and training sessions get cancer survivors moving. The studies show those who battled cancer should have good sources of exercise,” said Belinda Slack, Breast Cancer Survivor and Cyclist.
“I hope to see everyone out there. It is a great way to support two organizations that help people heal from breast cancer.” said Slack. “How people include pink into their bicycles and cycling attire is also a blast.”
The PinkStrong Ride is made possible thanks to presenting sponsor Club Pilates of Georgetown, along with community partners Taylor Bike Company, Active Sports Therapy Rehabilitation, and Blur Cycleworks. All riders must wear helmets. Participants needing new gear are encouraged to visit Taylor Bike Company or Blur Cycleworks.
For more information or to register, visit: www.bikesignup.com/pinkstrongride.
“All those that want to get a few rides under their belts before the event can join us on Thursday nights weather permitting. Check our website for more info,” said Baptiste.
PinkStrong Ride Morning Event Schedule
Ride Start is 1600 Innovation Blvd, Hutto, TX
6:15 AM - 7:15 AM: Packet Pickup/Rider Check-in (Event Day Only)
7:30 AM: National Anthem & Color Guard
7:40 AM: Announcements
7:45 AM: *SunRise* Riders Roll Out!
8:30 AM: Pancake Breakfast on the Lawn
12:30 PM: Event Wrap Up
Video footage and photos from last year’s ride are available upon request.
Below is a social media graphic that you can use on your website. If you need a different format, please contact Camille Baptiste.
Contact
Camille Baptiste
512-537-5518
www.bikesignup.com/pinkstrongride
