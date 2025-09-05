PinkStrong Ride Raises Funds for Breast Cancer Resources and Keeps Cycling Alive in Central Texas

Think breast cancer, pedals, pink tutus & boas, and pancakes — think the epic PinkStrong Ride, rolling into Hutto Oct. 5. With 10–45 mile routes, SAG support, pink-themed rest stops, and a post-ride pancake party, this community ride benefits the Breast Cancer Resource Center and Swim Bike Run Fun. All riders and volunteers are welcome to join in honoring survivors, supporting fighters, and remembering loved ones.