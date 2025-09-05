SottoPelle® Recognizes Garett Westling, PA-C for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and His Quality Care for His Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). Garett Westling, PA-C has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since June, 2025.
Scottsdale, AZ, September 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- With a passion for both orthopedics and overall wellness, Garett is a dedicated PA with a focus on helping patients achieve a healthier lifestyle by addressing their unique needs through personalized care and a holistic approach. By combining his knowledge in orthopedics and wellness, he strives to empower each individual to lead an active, pain-free life.
He is thrilled to offer his patients the best products in the industry to embrace graceful aging. He is well versed in Emsculpt, GLP-1s, PRP, IV therapy, hormones, and all other products offered at Integrated Wellness. His passion at Integrated Wellness is catering to his patients’ areas of concern to strengthen muscle and burn fat to treat problem areas.
Whether it is managing orthopedic concerns or guiding patients on their wellness journey, Garett is committed to providing excellent care and working closely with each patient to develop a tailored plan for their long-term health.
He looks forward to helping you achieve your goals and supporting you every step of the way.
To view additional information about Garett Westling, PA-C, or to contact the office, please visit his SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/garrett-westling-pa-c/.
Provider Information:
Garett Westling, PA-C
Integrated Orthopedics of Arizona
17300 N Perimeter Dr. #150 Scottsdale, AZ 85255
602-734-1822
https://www.integratedorthopedicsaz.com/
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Contact: SottoPelle Team
Phone: (323) 986-5100
Email: response@sphrt.com
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
www.sottopelletherapy.com
