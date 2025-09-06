The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on AI Patent Eligibility: Navigating the USPTO’s Latest Guidance and What It Means for Innovation
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: AI Patent Eligibility: Navigating the USPTO’s Latest Guidance and What It Means for Innovation.
Jersey City, NJ, September 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This event is scheduled for September 9, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM (ET).
Event Summary:
As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly embedded in modern innovation, securing patent protection for AI-based inventions presents both new opportunities and growing challenges. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued updated guidance on evaluating AI technologies, but legal uncertainty remains—particularly around what qualifies as patent-eligible subject matter.
Join Robert Plotkin, Software Patent Lawyer & Founding Partner at Blueshift IP, LLC, Jeffrey W. Gluck, Ph.D., Partner at Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP, and Orlando Lopez, Ph.D., Partner at CM Law PLLC, will delve into the USPTO’s evolving approach, explore the implications of recent case law including Recentive v. Fox, and share practical tips for drafting and prosecuting stronger AI-related patent applications. From examining what constitutes “non-generic” AI to adapting claim strategies for emerging AI structures, this session will equip patent practitioners, innovators, and in-house counsel with the tools to navigate this rapidly shifting landscape.
Key Topics:
- USPTO’s current approach to AI patent eligibility
- Differences between USPTO guidance and Federal Circuit requirements
- Insights from Recentive v. Fox and its implications on AI patent claims
- Understanding when AI is considered “generic” vs. non-generic under patent law
- Strategies for identifying differentiating elements in AI-based inventions
- Best practices for drafting application- or domain-specific claims to demonstrate “practical application”
- Approaches to claiming AI as part of a larger method or system
- Drafting considerations for training AI models
- Updating your boilerplate language in AI-related patent specifications
- Treatment of AI performing calculations or decision-making vs. generic computer implementation
- The status and significance of USPTO Example 39 (neural network training claims)
- How to properly disclose and claim non-generic AI components
- Avoiding common drafting pitfalls in AI patent applications
- Practical tips for maximizing patent protection in the evolving AI space
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Jeffrey W. Gluck, Ph.D.
Partner
Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP
Robert Plotkin
Software Patent Lawyer & Founding Partner
Blueshift IP, LLC
Orlando Lopez, Ph.D.
Partner
CM Law PLLC
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://knowlearninghub.com/courses/ai-patent-eligibility-usptos-latest-guidance-cle/
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact:
Therese Lumbao
Director, Account Management & Member Services
The Knowledge Group, LLC
info@theknowledgegroup.org
