Jason Matthews Joins Maple City Toastmasters to Grow as a Leader and Community Voice
Jason Matthews, U.S. Army veteran and founder of Matthews’ Painting Company, has joined Maple City Toastmasters Club 9642 in Goshen to strengthen his leadership and communication skills. A longtime entrepreneur and community leader, Jason values Toastmasters’ supportive environment for growth in public speaking and confidence. Beyond running his painting company and Crown Him Consulting, he remains committed to investing in Northern Indiana communities with humility and purpose.
Goshen, IN, September 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jason Matthews, owner and founder of Matthews' Painting Company, has officially joined the Maple City Toastmasters Club 9642, part of the globally recognized Toastmasters International. The Goshen-based club meets at the Goshen Chamber of Commerce and provides a welcoming space for individuals looking to grow in public speaking, leadership, and confidence.
Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. Its mission is to empower individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Members build confidence through hands-on speaking opportunities, constructive feedback, and supportive peer engagement.
Jason, a U.S. Army veteran and long-time entrepreneur, shared that joining the Maple City Toastmasters has been a natural extension of his desire to grow, lead, and invest in others. “It’s been refreshing to learn from such a positive, committed group of professionals,” he says. “I’ve always believed in building strong communication—whether on the job site or in the community—and Toastmasters is sharpening those skills.”
In addition to leading Matthews’ Painting Company, Jason also owns Crown Him Consulting, where he mentors others through leadership and faith-based coaching. After serving in the military for six years, including time in Germany where his faith journey deepened, Jason returned to the U.S. and founded Matthews’ Painting Company in 1998. What began in a trailer with a single van and a handful of tools has grown into one of Northern Indiana’s most trusted painting contractors.
Jason shared that being part of Toastmasters has helped him further connect with the Goshen community and the people who make it special. “We care deeply about the communities we serve,” he adds. “And I’m grateful for the opportunity to grow alongside others who care just as much about making a difference.”
Whether it's serving clients across Northern Indiana — including Elkhart County, Kosciusko County, and beyond — or investing time in local organizations like Toastmasters, Jason continues to lead with humility, professionalism, and purpose. “Joining Toastmasters is about more than speeches,” he adds. “It’s about listening, learning, and showing up for the people around you.”
Proudly Serving Northern Indiana
Matthews’ Painting Company provides professional residential and commercial painting services in Albion, Atwood, Bourbon, Bremen, Burket, Churubusco, Claypool, Columbia City, Cromwell, Culver, Elkhart, Etna Green, Fort Wayne, Goshen, Kendallville, Kimmel, Larwill, Leesburg, Ligonier, Mentone, Middlebury, Milford, Millersburg, Nappanee, New Paris, North Manchester, North Webster, Pierceton, Plymouth, Rochester, Silver Lake, South Whitley, Syracuse, Wakarusa, Warsaw, Wawaka, Winona Lake.
Jason Matthews
574 834 3575
https://matthewspainting.com/
