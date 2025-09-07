Jason Matthews Joins Maple City Toastmasters to Grow as a Leader and Community Voice

Jason Matthews, U.S. Army veteran and founder of Matthews’ Painting Company, has joined Maple City Toastmasters Club 9642 in Goshen to strengthen his leadership and communication skills. A longtime entrepreneur and community leader, Jason values Toastmasters’ supportive environment for growth in public speaking and confidence. Beyond running his painting company and Crown Him Consulting, he remains committed to investing in Northern Indiana communities with humility and purpose.