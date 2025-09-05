STS Defence Joins Global Effort for World Clean-up Day
STS Defence is proud to take part in World Clean-up Day this September, joining millions around the globe in a united effort to promote a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable environment.
Gosport, United Kingdom, September 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- World Clean-up Day is a worldwide initiative designed to raise awareness of the global waste crisis and inspire communities to take meaningful action. STS Defence’s participation reflects its commitment to social responsibility and to making a positive impact in the local community.
Managing Director Ben Stancliffe commented; “Participating in World Clean-up Day is a valuable opportunity for us to support a global initiative that reflects our commitment to responsible environmental stewardship. Our team is dedicated to making a positive impact - not only through our work, but also by taking care of our local community in Gosport.”
Contact
STS DefenceContact
Katy Duggan
+ 4402392 424343
www.sts-defence.com/
