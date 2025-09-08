AI Pharmacist Now Available to Healthcare Professionals World Wide
New York, NY, September 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DrGuide.net has officially launched AI Pharmacist, a cutting-edge health platform now available in the United States and the United Kingdom, giving patients, clinicians, and pharmacies instant access to trusted medicine information.
Available on iOS and Android play mobile apps;
The AI Pharmacist reduces the typical 10-minute online search to immediate, accurate answers—helping people make informed decisions faster.
Key features include:
Drug A–Z: Detailed monographs with dosages, interactions, side effects, brands, and costs.
Health & Organ Guides: Medically precise, written for both professionals and the public.
AI Chat Interface: Multilingual, instant medicine support available 24/7.
Pharmacy Network: A global community where pharmacy owners can integrate AI at no cost.
Already serving thousands of users across web and mobile, AI Pharmacist is positioning itself as the go-to platform for safe, reliable, and quick healthcare knowledge.
“Our mission is to empower patients and clinicians in the US and UK with instant, reliable guidance—reducing risks and saving time,” said Salman, Founder and Senior Pharmacist.
About DrGuide.net
DrGuide.net is a global digital health platform providing structured medicine, organ, and health condition guides supported by AI. Built for speed and accuracy, it empowers patients, doctors, and pharmacies with instant information—enhancing healthcare delivery in the US, UK, and beyond.
Contact
Salman Chishti
drguide.net
